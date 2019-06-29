Ivan Castillo has been on a tear this season.

The 24-year-old infielder out of Santiago, Dominican Republic, continued that trend Friday night at Hodgetown against the Corpus Christi Hooks.

Castillo went 3 for 4 and was just a home run short of the cycle, and catcher Luis Torrens threw out three baserunners attempting to swipe second to help the Amarillo Sod Poodles defeat Corpus Christi 6-4.

With his three hits, Castillo improved his batting average to .348 and his OPS to .890 on the 2019 campaign.

“I was just feeling right today,” Castillo said. “Last night, I feel like I just kind of rushed. I went to the plate last night trying to swing at everything.

“But tonight, I had a plan. Thankfully, I got the results I wanted.”

Amarillo manager Phillip Wellman wasn’t surprised with Castillo’s performance.

“Castillo, that doesn’t surprise me,” Wellman said. “He’s been doing that all year. I believe he’s leading the (Texas League) in hitting.”

He is.

Castillo’s batting average is 27 points higher than Midland’s Luis Barrera, who is hitting .321.

Catcher Luis Torrens did his fair share in the win, throwing out three baserunners and hitting a home run to left-center field.

“It’s nice when you have a catcher that can stop an opposition’s running game,” Wellman said. “They have some guys that like to run, and we know who they are. That’s nice when you’ve got a weapon like that.

“He did a good job.”

David Bednar earned the save, his fifth of the season, with a 1-2-3 top of the ninth inning.

“It feels good, just anything to do to help the team win,” Bednar said. “(In the bullpen), you just get locked in on who you know you’re going to face, and you just have to go out there and execute it.”

With the Soddies (36-40) leading 5-4 in the bottom of the eighth inning, Chris Baker launched a solo home run to left-center to give his team a two-run cushion and a little relief. But to Bednar, that extra run didn’t matter.

“That was a big run, but I still have the same task,” Bednar said. “Go out there, throw strikes and compete. Just go out there and do my job.”

The Hooks (37-40) scored a run in the top of the first and another in the third for an early 2-0 lead. But Amarillo replied with a three-run bottom of the third and plated another runner in the fourth for a 4-2 advantage.

Corpus Christi tied the game in the top of the seventh with two runs, but a Sod Poodle run in the bottom of the frame and Baker’s solo shot in the eighth sealed the deal.

Lake Bachar (4-2) earned the win on the mound for Amarillo, tossing 5 1/3 innings in relief while allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts.

Bachar felt good on the mound, especially with his off-speed pitches.

“I take (my approach) game by game,” Bachar said. “I felt like I had really good command and felt good about my off-speed stuff today. That’s why I started off with off-speed stuff and came in with fastballs in the end.

“But I really like to pitch that way. I like to spin it a lot.”

The Sod Poodles resume their series with Corpus Christi tonight at 6:05 p.m. at Hodgetown.