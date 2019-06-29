Congratulations to Amarillo and the city’s minor league baseball franchise, the Sod Poodles. Hodgetown, the team’s downtown stadium, was named winner of the 2019 Minor League Baseball Best of the Ballparks Double A competition. It is well-deserved recognition for both the newcomer Texas League franchise and those who have worked so hard on the aesthetic touches that underscore what is meant by Panhandle hospitality.

The competition was hosted by Ballpark Digest, which, according to our story last week, reports on the goings-on at ballparks from the university level to the professional level. More than 110,000 people from around the world voted for the Sod Poodles and their sparkling new home park that officially came on line in early April.

For frame of reference, on stadiums and team nicknames, the publication reported that Dunkin’ Donuts Park, which is the home of the Hartford Yard Goats, had prevailed in the competition the past two years. It’s a second jolt of high-profile recognition for the Sod Poodles, who were voted as having the best team name in Minor League Baseball in March.

That the Sod Poodles have been drawing crowds of 6,000 and 7,000 virtually every home game and won the first-half championship of the South Division has augmented its reputation for quality baseball in a family-friendly atmosphere.

“This is truly a special place and the type of experience we have with our fanbase in Amarillo doesn’t happen all over the country,” Tony Ensor, the team’s president and general manager, said in our story. “It is a very special community and a special place to watch a ballgame.”

The second half of league play began Thursday. So far, the Sod Poodles have done a tremendous job delivering on their value proposition of providing a high-quality fan experience.

“We are really proud to have such a good team,” Amarillo resident Sherrill Frank said in our story. “To get a team back, we missed it while they were gone.” Frank had previously not attended games but purchased tickets for her family because of the continual positive buzz around the team’s performance.

“There’s been more people coming from different areas,” Ryan Dixon, an attendant of the kids’ zone at Hodgetown, said in our story. “Working here, you see people from all over come to the stadium just for a baseball game. It’s really nice to see that.”

That’s a sentiment echoed by others on the stadium’s inside. “I don’t even know how to explain it,” Joe Lozano, a concessions worker, said in our story. “We are all just so excited … Working here and coming to games with people in here filling it up, everyone is happy and enjoying it.”

Hodgetown’s appeal received praise from Kevin Reichard, the publisher of Ballpark Digest, pointing out the stadium is not just a high-quality baseball facility but also a driver of the local economy. “It’s the model of what a new ballpark should be these days,” he said in a news release.

The recognition and the team’s early momentum is important, providing a firm foundation that can be built on and expanded in seasons to come as the franchise looks for ways to sustain its charm and appeal and remain relevant to local fans in a community with plenty of entertainment options.

“This is a great beginning,” Ensor said in our story. “We have a lot of hard work ahead of us to raise the bar. We won’t settle on anything.”

Those are just the words local baseball fans were hoping to hear.