AUSTIN

Do's and don'ts

for July 4 fireworks

The H-E-B Austin Symphony Orchestra's 43rd annual July 4 Concert and Fireworks will begin at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Vic Mathias Shores at the Long Center for the Performing Arts, 701 W. Riverside Drive.

Attendees are encouraged to wear sensible shoes, clothes and hats; and bring water, bug spray, a flashlight and blankets. Prohibited items include glass or plastic foam containers, alcohol and barbecue grills. Pets will not be permitted.

Suggested transportation options include the hike-and-bike trail, the Cap Metro bus and dockless devices. Attendees should park north of Lady Bird Lake in the downtown area to avoid the extensive congestion in and around Lamar Boulevard, Barton Springs Road and Riverside Drive. The Bouldin Creek Neighborhood will have parking restrictions in place for safety. Road closures include Riverside Drive from Lamar Boulevard to South First Street at 9 a.m. and Cesar Chavez Street between MoPac Boulevard (Loop 1) and Congress Avenue at 5 p.m.

Parking options include Convention Center garages, 500 E. Cesar Chavez St., for $8 from noon to midnight; free parking at state garages on Trinity Street between 13th and 17th streets, near Waterloo Park; and state lots on the corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Trinity Street and MLK and Brazos Street; the One Texas Center and Palmer Events Center garages for $10 from noon to midnight; and paid parking at the City Hall garage. For specific garage addresses, visit bit.ly/1C5g0an.

Lady Bird Lake between the railroad trestle bridge and the South First Street Bridge will be closed from 8 p.m. to midnight.

GEORGETOWN

School district OK's

2019-2020 budget

The Georgetown school district has unanimously approved its 2019-20 budget. House Bill 3 will bring $5.9 million of new revenue to the district, which will use $4.4 million to give teachers and staff salary increases and increased benefits.

The $4.4 million includes a $3,000 raise for teachers, librarians, counselors and nurses with six years of experience, equivalent to 5.3% of the midpoint salary; a 4% salary increase for teachers, librarians, counselors and nurses with less than five years of experience; $500,000 to increase salaries of instructional aides and classroom support positions; $600,000 to increase the district’s contribution to medical benefits, providing a base health insurance plan at no additional cost to enrolled employees; increasing the starting teacher salary from $46,000 to $48,000; and a 3% raise for all other staff.

The remaining $1.5 million will go toward new instructional positions directly supporting classrooms and raising the starting rates for custodians and bus drivers.

In addition to increased education funding, House Bill 3 also offers $5 billion in property tax relief to Texans. The district’s budget includes a tax rate of $1.339 per $100 valuation, down from the current rate of $1.409. The board is expected to adopt the new lower tax rate in August.

ROUND ROCK

Learn about beekeeping

at Garden Club meeting

The Round Rock Garden Club will have its next meeting from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at the Allen R. Baca Senior Center, 301 W. Bagdad Ave, Building 2.

The program will be “Bee Keeping,” presented by Chris Doggett. Door prizes and refreshments will be offered. All skill levels welcome.

VETERANS' BIRTHDAYS

World War II veteran Charles L. Frazier Jr. of Austin turned 93 on Wednesday.

World War II veteran Robert Otto Kunze of Giddings turned 94 on Thursday.

We print birthdays for World War II veterans from Central Texas on Sundays as space allows. Email the name, birth date and current hometown to communitynews@statesman.com.

— American-Statesman staff