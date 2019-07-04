AUSTIN

Cap Metro to offer

free bus rides after 5 p.m.

Capital Metro will offer free rides for all of its services after 5 p.m. Thursday.

The agency will operate Saturday-level bus service for the holiday, with MetroRapid Routes 801 and 803 running until 2:30 a.m. MetroExpress Routes 980 and 985 will run from 4 p.m. to midnight to supplement the disrupted MetroRail service.

For riders after the city's fireworks show at Vic Mathias Shores, Capital Metro advises those going north of Lady Bird Lake to walk across the South First Street Bridge, which will be closed to vehicular traffic, and head to bus stops at Lavaca and Fourth streets. Other northbound departure sites are at Guadalupe and Fourth streets and at Guadalupe and Fifth streets. Southbound riders can board their return buses at a few stops: near the corner of South Congress and Barton Springs or on Riverside near South Congress for routes traveling down South Congress or east of Interstate 35; and along Barton Springs Road between South First Street and Riverside Drive for riders traveling southwest.

Service will return to its regular weekday schedule Friday.

For more information: capmetro.org/specialevents.

Bus detours will be in effect between 7 and 11 p.m. Riders can get real-time information by downloading the free CapMetro App, using the Trip Planner at capmetro.org/planner, visiting capmetro.org or by calling 512-474-1200.

GEORGETOWN

Veterans Services moves

to appointment-only system

The Williamson County Veterans Services has moved to an appointment-only system to reduce waiting times for veterans seeking assistance in obtaining benefits.

Appointments can be made by calling 512-943-1900 or in person at the Veterans Services office, 100 Wilco Way, Suite V101. Office hours are from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information: wilco.org/vetservices.

LAKEWAY

‘Flying the Space Shuttle’

event takes place Friday

The Lakeway Heritage Committee will host a presentation titled "Flying the Space Shuttle" at 2 p.m. Friday at the Lake Travis Community Library, 1938 Lohmans Crossing Road.

The free program will feature Lakeway’s Fourth of July Parade grand marshal, former astronaut and retired captain of the U.S. Navy, Ken Cockrell. Attendees will have the chance to view a video with Cockrell, highlighting one of his NASA space missions. A Q&A session will take place afterward.

ROUND ROCK

Safe Baby event

set for Saturday

The Health and Wellness Series: Safe Baby Academy information session will run from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday in the Longhorn Conference Room at the Baylor Scott and White Medical Center - Round Rock, 300 University Blvd.

Attendees can learn about car seat safety, infant CPR, home safety, water safety and safe sleep practices at the free event.

For more information or to register: 512-972-7233.

SMITHVILLE

Heritage group hosts

three-day homecoming

The Smithville Homecoming Organization is hosting a homecoming reunion over the weekend to celebrate the town and its residents and raise money to award scholarships to Smithville school district students. The celebration will run Friday through Sunday.

On Friday, registration will begin at 8 a.m. at the Smithville Recreation Center, 106 Gazely St., followed by family fun day at 11 a.m. and a dance and casino night from 8 p.m. to midnight at the recreation center.

On Saturday, there will be a gospel show beginning at 10 a.m. at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 400 Walker St., and a banquet will begin at 7 p.m. at the recreation center. The celebrations wrap up Sunday with a memorial service at 11 a.m. at Mt. Pilgrim.

The homecoming organization has been hosting reunions where residents and residents who have moved away, as well as descendants of former residents, can come together to celebrate the town and its people. The first reunion was in 1986 with reunions held every three years thereafter. In 2015, the group began holding the reunions every two years.

This year, the organization has raised $15,000, far surpassing amounts raised at previous events, organizers said. The money is used to cover the cost of the three-day reunion and for scholarships.

— American-Statesman staff