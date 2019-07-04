Happy birthday, America.

For 243 years now, people across this great country have paused on this day to remember what this place is all about. There are times when it seems fewer and fewer truly appreciate what it means to live in America and what it means to enjoy the freedoms this country offers.

That is a mistake.

In these divisive times of polarizing rhetoric, maybe this will be a day when people, even briefly, put nation first. Sadly, there will be those who see Independence Day merely as a day of independence from work, take in a parade, fire up the grill, cool down some beverages, hang out by the pool and cap it off with fireworks.

Certainly, we encourage everyone to take part in the community celebrations that dominate the Fourth of July. These are a time many look forward to, so take advantage of the year-round hard work and effort put forth by volunteers to make sure these events run smoothly and appeal to all.

Let’s not lose sight, though, of what it's all about. This is the day set aside to recognize the nation’s birthday. It was on July 4, 1776, that the Continental Congress said the 13 original American colonies would no longer be under the rule of Britain. Instead, the colonies were now united, free and independent. From that inspired and brave vision has grown a country of more than 325 million people who enjoy numerous protections and liberties others around the globe can only long for.

The temptation can be to take for granted the actions of the country’s founders and document framers and think they are pictures in a history book. Maybe they don’t mean as much these days, but nothing could be further from the truth – especially in West Texas. People in these parts continue to take words like honor, patriotism and respect seriously.

West Texans, by and large, are united and pulling together for better communities. They tackle big problems, looking for an approach that benefits the majority. West Texans will always be fiercely independent. Toward that end, they don’t agree on everything and when they disagree, for the most part, they do it respectfully.

People here will always reflect the best of American values because they still believe in the fundamentals that were held so dearly almost 250 years ago. The Fourth of July is a day to be thankful for where we live and the people we share the country with. We encourage everyone to enjoy this day not just because it is a day off for so many but because it is a day of significance for all.

With that said, a few holiday reminders. If you celebrate today, do so in a responsible manner. Through the years, July 4 has come to include many tragic chapters because of motor vehicle accidents, fireworks mishaps, water tragedies and alcohol-related incidents.

For those who partake in alcoholic beverages, have a designated driver or use a ride-sharing program. Be abundantly cautious around and on the water. Be aware of fireworks-related municipal ordinances and be careful. Lastly and just as important, take care of pets, many of which become frightened or disoriented as a result of fireworks. According to statistics, more pets, especially dogs, go missing on July 4 than any other day of the year, so be kind and pet aware.

As America turns another day older, we encourage everyone to remember why it is great to be an American – and a West Texan. Have a safe and happy Fourth.