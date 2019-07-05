July's First Friday Art Trail will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. today.

Lubbock’s First Friday Art Trail, a program of The Louise Hopkins Underwood Center of the Arts, takes place in Lubbock’s downtown Cultural District rain or shine, according to a news release from LHUCA.

This is the 178th First Friday Art Trail, a free, self-guided public art happening that has taken Lubbock to the forefront of the Texas art scene. This event brings together collectors, artists and the community for an evening of art, live music and fun. This month’s event will take place at the following venues:

LHUCA, Charles Adams Gallery, Charles Adams Studio Project, Buddy Holly Center, Caviel Museum of African-American History, Tornado Gallery, GlasseyAlley, Sugar Brown’s Coffeehouse, Platform Restaurant, Municipal Garden & Arts Center, Art for Goodness Sake Fine Arts Gallery and Studio and Bo Tan Fine Art Studio and Gallery.

This progressive art event aims to delight visitors with a plethora of art experiences. Trail goers can grab a map and explore the trail on their own, or jump aboard one of five free First Friday Trolleys and ride to the galleries along the downtown route. For more information about the First Friday Art Trail visit ffat.org.

Citibus trolleys/buses will begin at 6:15 p.m. and run until approximately 9:30 p.m. from the following locations: Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts, Buddy Holly Center, GlassyAlley and Tornado Gallery.