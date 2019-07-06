Lubbock's state lawmakers wrapped up the 86th legislative session, and survived the 140-day session well enough to talk about it.

Fresh on their minds was the process to secure funding for the Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine, which local lawmakers described as a political battle unlike anything they'd experienced before, and on thin ice for the entire duration of the session. Overall, the lawmakers said the key objectives were accomplished, and lots of credit was given to the leadership in both chambers. Each lawmaker has their list of highlights, as well as a list of items already for next session.

State Sen. Charles Perry and Reps. Dustin Burrows and John Frullo, all Lubbock Republicans, sat down with the A-J this past week to discuss the session, and for the most part it was spent talking about priorities being passed.

“A lot of the things that I went into the session hoping the state would make good progress on, we did," said Burrows. "Does that mean that everything is done? No, I’ve already got a list on my desk that I wish we’d gotten done, tweaks that need to be made, and important issues left to be tackled.”

Chairing the House Ways and Means Committee, Burrows played a significant role in the legislature's two main goals, which was property tax reform and school finance. He said the state passed the largest property tax reform bill since the 1970's, and it does what he hoped to accomplish, which is give more control to citizens.

“It’s about control, it’s about giving taxpayers more control over property taxes," Burrows said. "It starts with giving them more information. It tells you in dollars and cents how much more your city, your county is going to get from you this year compared to last - that's the first step of it. The second step is saying there's these meetings you can participate in and you can engage in ... it starts the conversation."

Officials at Texas Tech called the legislative session a historic one, and the lawmakers agreed. Perry and Frullo said Tech's vet school initiative was a daily task, and Perry said one day he may need to write a book about all that happened to get it done. He didn't expand on that thought or name any specific names, but Perry said it was even more intense than media coverage indicated at the time.

"It was brutal," Perry said. "There was no misunderstanding where (Texas A&M) stood on that. No political pressures were restrained… It was a lot of money at play, a lot of threats.”

In terms of Democrats verses Republicans, there appeared to be less disputes this session, at least publicly. The results of the past election may have had some to do with this, as Democrats picked up a noticeable number of seats in the House, but Lubbock's lawmakers said it had to do with leadership — specifically House Speaker Dennis Bonnen.

"From my perspective, you have a speaker who sat down behind closed doors and worked out differences once a week with the Lieutenant Governor and Governor," Bonnen said. "I know they didn’t always come into meetings with the same perspective, but they worked together to lead. It was very good, and I think we had a very productive session because the three stayed on the same page.”

The battle that seemed to raise its head more was statewide vs. local, or the state legislature vs. city councils. Some recent bills will impact local decisions, such as the bill to stop forced annexations and the property tax bill with the lower automatic rollback rate, but the state lawmakers argued against any notion that they're taking away local control. Perry said the state is giving more control to the citizens, and Burrows said the majority of the citizens agree with the decisions of the state.

Perry also highlighted a number of bills he believes will benefit his district, such as $100 million to increase reimbursement rates in rural hospitals, reducing the state's public education recapture program, known as Robin Hood, by $3.4 billion, and a bill to help increase access to affordable broadband in rural communities. Perry said most of his legislative priorities were passed.

Frullo said all of Tech's initiatives, including the dental school in El Paso, are key for West Texas, adding that the bill that mandates an Interstate 27 extension study is a step in the right direction, as well.

Perry said Texas' $250 billion budget is historic, and he doesn't predict the state will be dealing with that much money the next session. Burrows said it's a balanced budget, and the spending increases came in areas the citizens wanted: property tax reform, school finances, mental health and Hurricane Harvey recovery.

“I think the taxpayers and people in Texas wanted to see investments in those areas, so that’s where the money was spent," Burrows said.



Lubbock's lawmakers credit their accomplishments in that they've formed friendships and work well with people, but Perry also said statewide Republicans know the benefits in keeping rural Texas strong.

“Rural Texas can be the determining factor in the next statewide election, as well as the federal level," Perry said. "We earned our stripes in the last election cycle and it did not go unnoticed."