A man already accused by police of attacking a jogger on a South Austin greenbelt has now been linked to the burglary of the YETI office headquarters in Southwest Austin, according to court documents.

Robert Michael Lormand, 41, who has been charged with kidnapping after police say he tackled and pinned down a woman who was jogging in the Blunn Creek Greenbelt on June 24, is also charged with burglary of a building, a state jail felony, in connection with a March 16 break-in at the offices of the cooler company on Southwest Parkway.

According to an arrest affidavit filed against Lormand in the burglary case, video surveillance cameras caught a man on the property around 12:08 a.m. The man went into the garage, then found an open door to a stairwell and made his way inside the building, where he checked cash registers in the coffee shop and cafe, the affidavit said. He also searched a receptionist desk and took an iPad before leaving the offices around 12:22 a.m., police said.

Police at the time of the reported burglary had video and pictures of the intruder but could not identify him until Lormand was arrested in the kidnapping case, the affidavit said. Lormand's physical features — such as his hair, face and tattoos on his hand — matched the features of the man seen in the YETI security video, police said.

Lormand was in the Travis County Correctional Complex on Saturday with bail set for his burglary charge at $20,000. His combined bail, including charges of kidnapping and making a terroristic threat, has been set at $135,000.