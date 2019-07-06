An ongoing lawsuit in which U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz is suing the Federal Election Commission over $10,000 he believes he is owed has taken a bizarre turn as Cruz’s lawyers compared the senator to civil rights giant Rosa Parks.

Federal election law specifies that campaigns cannot use more than $250,000 of their campaign hauls received after an election to pay back personal loans made by candidates.

While running for U.S. senator against Beto O'Rourke in 2018, Cruz, R-Texas, loaned his campaign $260,000. He was reimbursed $250,000, the maximum amount that can come from campaign funds raised after an election. He now wants the final $10,000 in loans paid back to him from that same post-election war chest, according to the lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in April.

“The $250,000 post-election loan-repayment limitation violates the fundamental First Amendment rights of candidates, their authorized campaign committees, and their donors,” Cruz’s lawyers wrote in the April filing. "These arbitrary restrictions on core political speech by candidates, their campaign committees, and their supporters are invalid and must be struck down."

But the Federal Election Commission, in a motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed early last month, called the situation a "self-inflicted injury" and noted that Cruz and his campaign committee Ted Cruz for Senate could have used pre-election funds to repay the senator.

"The plaintiffs’ contrived attempt to create a burden began when — on the day before the election — Senator Cruz loaned $10,000 in excess of the $250,000 limit to the Committee, even though at that time the Committee had $2.2 million in cash on hand," lawyers for the commission wrote in the motion.

That’s when Cruz’s lawyers invoked Parks in a memo filed with the court June 29.

“The FEC also asserts that Senator Cruz and the Cruz Committee inflicted their injuries on themselves because they could have arranged to repay the Senator’s loans using pre-election funds,” Cruz’s lawyers wrote in the memo. “Yes, and Rosa Parks could have sat in the back of the bus.”

Blowback on social media was swift as many people blasted the senator for what they considered an insensitive comment from his legal team likening Cruz to the woman who refused to sit in the back of a segregated bus in Montgomery, Ala., and helped usher in a civil rights movement.

Federal election law makes it clear that committees can use contributions to repay candidates' loans in their entirety only if the contributions were made on or before the date of an election. The $250,000 limit applies when committees try to repay loans using contributions received after an election, as is the case in Cruz's lawsuit.

In the original lawsuit, Cruz’s legal team defended the committee's choice not to use pre-election funds to repay the senator's loans, saying that the committee had incurred nearly $2.5 million in debts in connection with the election and needed to use its approximately $2.2 million on hand before the election to pay down those debts.

“Cruz Committee accordingly used the funds it had on hand to pay vendors and meet other obligations instead of repaying Cruz’s loans,” Cruz’s lawyers wrote.

Lawyers for the election commission did not buy that story, saying in the June motion that "publicly available facts undermine the complaint's suggestion that plaintiffs in fact preferred to repay their vendors before paying Cruz's $10,000."

The relatively small-dollar lawsuit remains tied up in court, and Cruz’s legal team has urged the court to deny the commission’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit and asked it to convene a three-judge panel to invalidate certain sections of the code.

If the claims are heard by the three-judge panel, the ruling would be subject to mandatory direct review by the U.S. Supreme Court. The commission has forcefully argued that the claims "fail to meet the substantiality threshold necessary for the convening of a three-judge court."

Cruz's team might be aiming for a Supreme Court review. Representing Cruz is Charles Cooper, a high-profile lawyer who has a lot of experience in front of the high court, including when he defended California's ban on same-sex marriage in 2013.