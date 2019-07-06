WOLFFORTH — Frenship’s gone through the growing pains.

Having a winless season in 2017 and a 3-7 year in 2018 has developed character and experience in the Tigers.

Carrying a team with a healthy amount of know-how Frenship is looking to have its best season yet under third-year coach Jay Northcutt.

“We’re really looking forward to the season, for our program to continue to grow and us to continue having success and building upon it,” Northcutt said. “We’re really looking to make the playoffs and win a playoff game. Those are the two things we’re setting as our goals.”

Despite Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine predicting the Tigers to be right outside the playoff picture as the No. 5 team in District 2-6A, the squad plans to use the slight — if you will — to fuel a fire and desire to get into the postseason for the first time in three years.

The Tigers’ upside is having all upperclassmen as projected starters, something that has yet to happen under Northcutt. The bulk of the group consists of Dave Campbell's players to watch such as Drew Hocutt and Cooper Smith.

Both players are considered the bedrock of the program, according to Northcutt, after they've been starting since their freshmen seasons.

“Both of them have played roles on the varsity as young guys, Drew in particular,” Northcutt said. “I’ve got guys that this will be their third year to start and they’re only going to be juniors, but to weather a storm like we did the first year, you’ve got to have some guys with character that are going to be the glue that holds the program together when you’re facing some adversity like that.”

The Tigers coach had plenty of others to include in the mix from Jack Woodard, William Bayouth and Trael Robertson, a darkhorse player battling back from injuries, on offense. Elijah Gomez, speedster Daniel Garland, Jake Gilbert and Tristan Laughlin are expected to lead on defense.

Cage Jones is an additional weapon on special teams and went 5-for-12 on field goals with only one of his 27 PATs missed last season.

“We kid all the time when we’re out here running that he’s conditioning to run that fake 80-yard punt because he’s not in the same boat as some of those other kids,” Northcutt said of Jones. “He’s the best punter I’ve ever been around in my career and he’s right up there as a kicker as well. On top of that, he’s a good leader. We talked about bedrock kids, he’s one of those bedrock kids.”

One of the unaccounted for factors in Dave Campbell’s synopsis of Frenship is incoming senior and Texas Tech commit Donovan Smith. The former Bishop Gorman backup quarterback is the son of the Red Raiders’ running backs coach DeAndre Smith, who was hired by head coach Matt Wells.

Donovan Smith played behind Penn State signee Micah Bowens at Bishop Gorman and could potentially be the Tigers’ X-factor thanks to his ability to make plays with his arm and legs.

“You never know until you get out there and play a game, but he definitely has the tangible characteristics that you’re looking for. Right now, he’s got some of the intangibles,” Northcutt said. “He’s a kid that the other guys like to be around already even though he hasn’t been here that long, so he’s already made an impression on the team.”

Whether or not this will be the Tigers’ year hangs on the outcome of competing in a gauntlet of a district schedule. Dave Campbell's named the tradition-heavy “Little Southwest Conference” one of the three districts to watch this season, saying this fall “could be its most intriguing year yet.”

“Those teams — the Midland Lees and Odessa Permians — have really come back into prominence. They’re a reminder of what they used to be,” Northcutt said. “Then Tascosa really just exploded onto the scene the last couple of years, especially last year with them going to the semis. ...To sum it up, it’s a very tough and competitive district. Coached very well, so every week you’re going to go into a game and it’s going to be a dogfight.”

Frenship, too, has seen its share of glory days in the smaller classifications.

Former Tiger and current Florida State offensive coordinator Kendal Briles led the team to the Class 4A state semifinals as a senior in 2001. Former coach Brad Davis took the Tigers to state in 2006-2008 and 2012 to complement eight district championships during his 11-year head coaching tenure.

The Tigers moved up to the 6A level in 2014 and the current group is ready to add a chapters to an already storied history.

“When you walk past those gold balls out there, there’s a lot of wins that Frenship’s been a part of,” Northcutt said. “We’re still struggling to win a championship at the 6A level, but despite that, people expect to win here and that means a lot to them.”