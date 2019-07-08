7:25 a.m. update: A man who was holed up in a Round Rock home early Monday has been arrested, the Williamson County sheriff's office said.

SWAT personnel from the sheriff's office responded to a home in the 3100 block of Diego Cove around 4 a.m. after receiving a report that a family get-together had turned violent, sheriff's spokeswoman Patricia Gutierrez said.

Family members made it out of the home, but the man, who authorities said was armed with a rifle and a pistol, stayed inside with an infant and refused to leave, Gutierrez said.

The man, who was not identified by authorities, did not come out of the residence until 6:50 a.m., she said.

No one was injured in the incident.

Earlier: Williamson County sheriff's office deputies are responding to a home in Round Rock where a possibly armed person is barricaded inside.

Officials responded to the 3100 block of Diego Cove, which is west of the intersection of Texas 130 and Limmer Loop, around 4 a.m.

Police presence at the 3100 block of Diego Cv. in Round Rock. A barricaded suspect inside a residence is believed to be armed. No other information at this time.pic.twitter.com/nyWCEt0o8G

— WilCo Sheriff's Office (@WilCoSheriffPIO)July 8, 2019