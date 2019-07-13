Bastrop’s $1.9 million Main Street redevelopment project, aimed at improving the streetscape and walkability of three downtown blocks, is anticipated to begin Jan. 2 next year.

The project will alter the look and feel of downtown’s Main Street corridor between Farm Street and Pine Street, as well as the Pine Street block between Main and Water streets.

MWM DesignGroup, which was also tapped to design the city’s $1 million trail project connecting Mayfest Park and Bastrop State Park, expects the project construction to take place in three phases over nine months.

• The block of Main Street between Farm and Spring streets will have 15.5-foot lanes with 9 feet for parallel parking on both sides of the road. Sidewalks will be roughly 8 feet wide with trees planted in “bulb-outs,” or curb extensions that extend into the parking lane.

• Lane widths will reduce from 15.5 to 11 feet through the two blocks between Spring Street and Pine Street. Nine-foot spaces for parallel parking on both sides of the road will continue. The 8-foot sidewalks will be supplemented with a 6-foot space for trees roughly 30 feet tall and for benches. Contractors will also rehab the 700 feet of road.

• The block of Pine Street between Main and Water streets will have 10-foot-wide lanes with 8-foot margins for parallel parking on one side of the road. Sidewalks will expand to 8.5 feet, and the space for trees and benches will reduce to 5 feet. Contractors will rehab the road here as well.

“As you move (from Farm Street) into downtown you’ll see a lot more tree cover and benches in there, with parking on both sides,” said MWM DesignGroup Senior Associate Tony Buonodono. “Then as you proceed farther south we start to transition to having parking only on one side, and then fewer amenities — transitioning out of the real dense downtown Main Street section.”

The city is working to obtain dozens of easements from property owners along the work site. According to Main Street Manager Rebecca Gleason, 24 easements have not yet been obtained. Gleason said she has hosted or plans to host meetings with 23 of those property owners, and the city has been unable to contact the remaining one.

The projected Jan. 2 start date hinges on the acquisition of those easements, city officials said.

“Until the easements are signed we don’t know when we can actually start,” said Bastrop City Manager Lynda Humble.

Humble added that the city would need to have the easements in hand around September so the city can award bids to contractors by November or December.

“The hope is that we can close out the Lost Pines Christmas (event) downtown, finish New Year's, then immediately start constriction and be through in September — before we move into the fall and Christmas season in 2020,” Humble said. “That’s the goal, and hopefully we can get a lot of cooperation from the folks who have the easements so we can keep that schedule.”

The $1.9 million cost of the project will be paid for by debt divided between the city and the Bastrop Economic Development Corporation, according to the city’s 2018-2019 budget. The BEDC will pay $800,000, financed by certificate of obligation bonds taken in 2014. The city will pay $1.1 million through 2018 certificate of obligation bonds.