The Texas Department of Public Safety say one person was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Oldham County Saturday afternoon.

DPS officials say the crash occurred at 3:11 p.m. approximately four miles west of Wildorado on Interstate 40.

Kesar Singh, 44, of Fresno, Calif., was driving a 2019 Kenworth truck tractor towing a Great Dane semi-trailer east on I-40 in the outside lane; Brandon Supple, 45, of Cincinnati, Iowa, was traveling in a 2014 Ford F-350 pickup with a trailer behind Singh.

Officials say Supple failed to control his speed, and the front left side of his pickup collided into the right rear side of Singh's towed unit.

Singh's towed unit came to rest on the improved shoulder facing east; Supple's pickup and towed unit traveled across the south service road and into the south barrow ditch, where they came to rest facing east.

Supple was pronounced dead at the scene by Oldham County Justice of the Peace Kristy O’Malley.

Singh and his passenger were not seriously injured.

All occupants were wearing seat belts. The road conditions were clear and dry. The crash remains under investigation by Texas Highway Patrol Troopers. Information may change, be corrected, or added based on the investigators' findings.