Wednesday forecast for Austin: Yeesh. A truly sweltering day is in store with a heat index of 109, partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 90s, the National Weather Service said.

The high temperature for the day will be around 97 degrees, forecasters said. But that heat index will have it feeling much hotter. A heat index combines relative humidity with air temperature to more accurately measure how hot outside will feel to your body.

Skies will become partly cloudy at night when temperatures are expected to stay above a low of 77 degrees, forecasters said.

More hot and dry weather is on its way, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 97 and a heat index as high as 105. Mostly clear at night with a low around 76. South-southeast winds blowing 10 to 15 mph could have 20 mph gusts.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 97. Mostly clear at night with a low around 75.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 96. Mostly clear at night with a low around 75.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 95. Mostly clear at night with a low around 75.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 96. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 75.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain and a high near 93.