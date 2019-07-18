The Smithville City Council meeting on July 8 was highlighted by designations the city and Bastrop County has received, including Smithville being named a "Purple Heart City."

The designation means a town recognizes the sacrifice of people who have served their country, particularly those who are Purple Heart recipients and their families. The Purple Heart is the medal awarded to all U.S. military members who have been wounded or killed in combat. It is customary for Purple Heart signs to be put up at entrances to designated cities.

Mayor Scott Saunders read a proclamation as Bastrop County Commissioner Mel Hamner and resident Mac Simpson assisted Carl Rees, the senior vice commander of the Central Texas Purple Heart Chapter, in the presentation of signs designating the honor. Smithville joins the cities of Bastrop and Elgin, as well as Bastrop County, with the distinction.

Saunders also read proclamations saluting Smithville Homecoming Week and a resolution signed by Gov. Greg Abbott and state Rep. John Cyrier designating Bastrop County as the official Film Hospitality Capital of Texas. Adena Lewis, the county's director of tourism, displayed a new logo that will be featured on promotional materials for the county and thanked city officials and staff for their support in acquiring the designation. She also presented miniature Oscar statuettes to the officials.

Smithville was also cited as the 2019 Community Challenge Winner in the “It’s Time Texas” state health competition.

Following discussion at the meeting, the following actions were taken:

• BEFCO Engineering Inc. was awarded a bid for services to make improvements to the city’s wastewater system and to rehabilitate/refurbish it’s elevated water towers.

• The council approved the city's zoning ordinance by adding “Historic Commercial Overlay District" and adopting the “Smithville Historic Commercial District Architectural Design Standards” for buildings in the downtown district.

The meeting was adjourned after approving the monthly financial report of expenditures for July presented by Cynthia White.