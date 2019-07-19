Casarez completes Cornell Summer Research Institute

Forty Cornell students have completed research for the Cornell Summer Research Institute (CSRI), including Morgan Casarez of Lubbock.

The eight-week institute paired students with faculty for intensive research projects from May 20-July 12. Among many topics, the teams studied homelessness, tropical volcanic eruptions, performances at the NCAA Track and Field Championships, an ultrasonic gesture-controlled piano, and monarch butterflies.

As a CSRI student researcher, students made connections within the living-learning community and became familiar with the other student-faculty research projects on campus. At the end of the institute, students presented their findings at a student symposium.

"Student-faculty research provides our students with a personalized education that promotes intellectual maturation," said CSRI Director and Professor of Biology Craig Tepper. "This interaction fosters discovery-based and active learning and prepares students for the independence required to succeed in today's complex workforce."

The institute is possible because of generous funding from the Hewlett Foundation Endowed Funds, the Dimensions Program, the Berry Career Institute, the Rogers-Gillette Student-Faculty Research Fund, and the Rebecca Joe Wearin Pulk Student-Faculty Research Fund.

CSRI has been held on campus for five years with research projects on a variety of subject matters. Throughout the institute, participants also attend panels and discussions to help prepare them for life after college on topics such as applying for graduate school, selling your skills, and learning about research ethics.