POTTER COUNTY

Potter County 47th District Court

Sarah Ann Green. Deferred adjudication. Possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram. Defendant received three years probation, $500 fine and costs.

Kevin Dewayne Smith. Deferred adjudication. Theft of property, more than $2,500 / less than $30,000. Defendant received two years probation, $500 fine and costs.

Monika Ibrahimovic. Judgment. Aggravated assault date/family/household member with a weapon. Punishment assessed 10 years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

Ziv Rodriguez. Judgment. Aggravated robbery. Punishment assessed five years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division, $1,000 fine and costs.

Potter County 181st District Court

Tyler Nicholas Walker. Deferred adjudication. Assault family/household member, impede breath/circulation. Defendant received three years probation, $500 fine and costs.

Adam Daniel Welsch. Deferred adjudication. Possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams / less than 200 grams. Defendant received eight years probation, $1,000 fine and costs.

Justin Michael Shipman. Deferred adjudication. Possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram / less than 4 grams. Defendant received five years probation, $1,000 fine and costs.

Potter County 251st District Court

Clifton Dashaun Baker. Judgment on two charges. (1) Tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and (2) kidnapping. Punishment assessed 10 years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs on each charge.

Justin Kent Strube. Judgment on two charges. (1) Fraudulent use/possession identifying information, less than 5 items. Punishment assessed 12 months in state jail and costs. (2) Theft of property, more than $30,000 / less than $150,000. Punishment assessed four years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

David Duane Pennington. Deferred adjudication. Possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram. Defendant received three years probation, $500 fine and costs.

Stephanie Lynn Jones. Deferred adjudication. Fraudulent use/possession identifying information, less than 5 items. Defendant received four years probation, $750 fine and costs.

Cheyanne Marie Morales. Deferred adjudication. Credit or debit card abuse. Defendant received four years probation, $500 fine and costs.

Rita Fay Micheaux. Deferred adjudication. Possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram. Defendant received three years probation, $750 fine and costs.

Christian DeLeon. Judgment. Possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram. Punishment assessed 180 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Anthony Ray Martinez Sr. Deferred adjudication. Abandon/endanger a child, imminent danger, bodily injury. Defendant received eight years probation, $500 fine and costs.

Potter County 320th District Court

Kristen Daniell Zamora. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age. Punishment assessed three years probation, $500 fine and costs.

Jacob R. Franks. Judgment. Possession of marijuana, more than 4 ounces / less than 5 pounds. Punishment assessed five years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division, $500 fine and costs.

Orlando Trujillo. Deferred adjudication. Assault causing bodily injury, family violence. Defendant received two years probation, $300 fine and costs.

Michael Lynn Hollinger. Judgment. Possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram. Punishment assessed five years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division, $500 fine and costs.

Therera Janell Seyler. Deferred adjudication. Possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram. Defendant received four years probation, $1,000 fine and costs.

Brian Charles Loya. Judgment on two charges. (1) Three counts of sexual assault of a child. and (2) sexual assault of a child. Punishment assessed five years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs on each charge.

Josaya Jude Nevarez. Deferred adjudication. Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Defendant received two years probation and costs.

Johnny Sapien. Judgment. Intoxication assault with a vehicle, serious bodily injury. Punishment assessed six years probation and costs.

Taylor Marie Ferguson. Deferred adjudication. Credit or debit card abuse. Defendant received four years probation, $1,000 fine ($500 probated) and costs.

Christian McPherson. Deferred adjudication. Burglary of a building. Defendant received four years probation, $300 fine and costs.

Shawn Edward Hawkins. Deferred adjudication. Assault family/household member, impede breath/circulation. Defendant received two years probation, $300 fine and costs.

Potter County 108th District Court

Cody Michael Harter. Deferred adjudication. Criminal mischief, less than $2,500. Defendant received two years probation and costs.

Potter County Court at Law No. 1

Jared Michael Fleming. Deferred adjudication on three charges. (1-2) Two charges of assault causing bodily injury, family violence, and (3) interfere with emergency call. Defendant received two years probation and costs on each charge.

Bertrand Dewayne Morris. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed 90 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Joel Corral Marquez Jr. Judgment. Possession of a controlled substance, less than 28 grams. Punishment assessed nine days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Charles David Jones. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed 120 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Elwood Earl Lee. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed six days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Jason David Lecuer. Judgment. Failure to identify, giving false/fictitious information. Punishment assessed 13 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Jacob Colby Jones. Judgment. Escape from custody. Punishment assessed 90 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Branaghan Lee Dills. Judgment. Unlawfully carrying a weapon. Punishment assessed 30 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Dustin Charles Covey. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed one year probation and costs.

Veronica Anna Gutierrez. Judgment. Theft of property, more than $100 / less than $750. Punishment assessed 30 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Samuel Lundergreen. Judgment. Criminal trespass. Punishment assessed 30 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

A Sein Saw Pita. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated, second offense. Punishment assessed 120 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Colby D. Holbert. Judgment. Burglary of a vehicle. Punishment assessed one year probation and costs.

Potter County Court at Law No. 2

Kurt Williams. Judgment. Driving with license invalid, enhanced. Punishment assessed nine days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Shaela Williams. Judgment. Failure to identify fugitive, intentionally give false information. Punishment assessed nine days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Jimmy Ramos. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated, second offense. Punishment assessed 90 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Marcos Leonel Erives. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated, second offense. Punishment assessed 72 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Aaron Marcos Valdez. Judgment. Discharge a firearm in certain municipalities. Punishment assessed 90 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs.

Uriel Orona. Judgment on two charges. (1) Failure to identify, giving false/fictitious information and (2) resist arrest, search or transport. Punishment assessed 90 days in Potter County Detention Center and costs on each charge.

RANDALL COUNTY



Randall County 47th District Court

Blake James Bonner. Deferred adjudication. Assault causing bodily injury, family violence. Defendant received two years probation and costs.

Randall County 181st District Court

Monceis Monclova. Deferred adjudication. Forgery of a financial instrument. Defendant received two years probation and costs.

Randall County Court at Law No. 1

Brandon Butch Deleon. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated, second offense. Punishment assessed 18 months probation and costs.

Felix Fernandez. Judgment. Driving with license invalid, enhanced. Punishment assessed six days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Gary Dean McMillian. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated, second offense. Punishment assessed 12 months probation and costs.

Connie Sue Kirklin. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed six days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Tranquilino Andrew Yara. Deferred adjudication. Fleeing police officer, imminent danger. Defendant received 12 months probation and costs.

Eduardo Beltran. Judgment. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed 30 days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Matthew Kegan Roberts. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed six days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Jolyssa Nicole Carrillo. Judgment. Prostitution. Punishment assessed 80 days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Jared Michael Ortega. Deferred adjudication. Accident involving damage to vehicle, more than $200. Defendant received 12 months probation and costs.

Cody David Valdez. Judgment. Theft of property, more than $100 / less than $750. Punishment assessed 105 days in Randall County Jail and costs.

William Leroy Nelson III. Judgment on two charges. (1) Criminal trespass and (2) inhalant paraphernalia use/possession to inhale. Punishment assessed 120 days in Randall County Jail and costs on each charge.

Justin Kelly Chancler. Judgment. Criminal trespass. Punishment assessed 30 days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Derrick Edward Imel. Judgment. Criminal trespass. Punishment assessed 60 days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Randall County Court at Law No. 2

Allen Lawrence Wolfe. Deferred adjudication. Assault causing bodily injury. Defendant received 12 months probation and costs.

Hannah Sosa. Deferred adjudication. Assault causing bodily injury, family violence. Defendant received 12 months probation and costs.

Morgan Marie Nolan. Deferred adjudication. Theft of property, more than $100 / less than $750. Defendant received 12 months probation and costs.

Daniel Varela-Hernandez. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed 12 months probation and costs.

Kevin Chavez. Deferred adjudication. Fleeing police officer, imminent danger. Defendant received 12 months probation and costs.

Masadies Brooke Miller. Judgment. Driving while intoxicated. Punishment assessed 15 months probation and costs.

Stanley Lois Parnell Jr. Judgment. Evading arrest/detention. Punishment assessed three days in Randall County Jail and costs.

Randy Dale Cook. Judgment. Interfere with public duties. Punishment assessed three days in Randall County Jail and costs.