Monday

Potter County Commissioners' Court:

9 a.m., Potter County Courthouse - Room 106

500 S. Fillmore

Hear a presentation from Leeann Overstreet on the No Limits No Excuses program and take any action necessary; hear a report from the Insurance Advisory Committee / Holmes Murphy and consider and act upon award recommendations -- authorizing the County Judge to sign all final agreements as they become available; consider and act upon approving the pre-order of police package vehicles for the Sheriff's Office; to convene a budget workshop meeting in the Commissioners' Courtroom for review and discussion of departmental budget submissions for the County's 2019-2020 general fund budget and take any action necessary; and hear a report on Potter County projects and take any action necessary.

Airport Advisory Board:

10:30 a.m., Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport

Kritser Conference Room

10801 Airport Blvd.

Presentation and discussion of airport activities and projects; and receive an update on the new TAC Air Executive Terminal.

Planning and Zoning Commission:

3 p.m., City Hall - Council Chamber

601 S. Buchanan St.

SUBDIVISION PLAT/S: The Planning and Zoning Commission will consider the following subdivision plat/s:

A. P-19-51 Spring Lake Unit No.3, a suburban subdivision to the city of Amarillo, being a replat of Lots 13 and 14, Block 1, Amended Spring Lake Unit No.1. in Section 31. Block 1. T.T.R.R. Co. Survey, Randall County. Vicinity: Spring Lake Dr. and Shady Lake Dr. Applicant/s: Jacob Reinbold

B. P-19-56 Geo. W. Klock's Subdivision Unit No. 13. an addition to the city of Amarillo. being a replat of a portion of Tracts 21 and 22. Geo. W. Klock's Subdivision, in Section 166, Block 2, AB&M Survey, Potter County. Vicinity: Cliffside Dr. and Broadway Dr. Applicant/s: Brandy Waugh

C. P-19-60 The Trails at Tascosa Golf Club Unit No. 1, an addition to the city of Amarillo, being an unplatted tract of land in Section 11. Block 9. B.S.& F. Survey, Potter County. Vicinity: Amarillo Blvd. and Western St. Applicant/s: John Dunn for Tascosa Development, LLC

Future Lane Use and Character Map Amendment/s:

The Planning and Zoning Commission will consider the following map amendment/s.

A. FLUC-19-01 Proposed amendment to the 2010 Future Land Use and Character Map for land located in Section 107, Block 2. AB&M Survey, Potter and Randall County. Vicinity: SE 34th Ave. and Whitaker Road. Applicant/s: Matt Griffith for Happy Again LP

Rezoning/s: The Planning and Zoning Commission will consider the following rezoning/s:

A. Z-19-14 Rezoning of the west half of Lot 2 and the east 30ft of Lot 3, Block 2, Daniels Subdivision Unit No. 1, in Section 9. Block 9, B.S.&F. Survey. Potter County, plus one-half of all bounding streets, alleys, and public ways to change from Multiple-Family District 1 to General Retail District. Vicinity: Western St. and Wolflin Ave. Applicant/s : Helen Benton

B. Z-19-15 Rezoning of a 174.51 acre tract of unplatted land in Section 107. Block 2. A.B.&M. Survey. Potter and Randall County, plus one-half of all bounding streets, alleys, and public ways to change from Residential District 1 to Planned Development District for a commercial business park. Vicinity: SE 34th Ave. and Whitaker Rd. Applicant/s : Matt Griffith for Happy Again LP

C. Z-19-16 Rezoning of a 9.30 acre tract of unplatted land in Section 65, Block 9. B.S.&F. Survey, Randall County, plus one-half of all bounding streets, alleys, and public ways to change from Agricultural District to Residential District 3. Vicinity: Helium Rd. and F.M. 2186 Applicant/s: Seth Williams

Preliminary Plans/s:

The Planning and Zoning Commission will consider the following Preliminary Plan/s: A. PP-19-06 Glendale Subdivision, being a 13.94 acre tract of land in Section 5. Block 9, B.S.&F. Survey, Randall County. Vicinity: Farmers Ave. and Interstate 27

Applicant/s: Noah Williams for PEGA Development, LLC

Amarillo Hospital District Finance Committee:

4 p.m., City Hall - Room 306

601 S. Buchanan St.

Consider a proposed budget amendment; discuss and consider recommendations for the Amarillo Hospital District budget; and discuss and consider changes to the Pension Plan Investment Policy.

Tuesday

Amarillo City Council:

Noon, Council Chamber - Third Floor

601 S. Buchanan St.

The Amarillo City Council work session for public comment will be held at noon. Citizens who desire to address the city council with regard to matters on the agenda or concerning city policies, programs or services will be received at this time.

Amarillo City Council:

1 p.m., Council Chamber - Third Floor

601 S. Buchanan St.

Amarillo Economic Development Corporation quarterly update; Mayor's Homelessness Summit update; Amarillo Fire Department Strategic Plan update; reports and updates from city council members serving on outside boards: Cross-Bar Ranch, Environmental Task Force; consider purchasing Microsoft software licensing for the upgraded computer aided dispatching system both primary and backup; consider the purchase of hardware for the upgraded computer aided dispatching system both primary and backup; consider the purchase of VMWare software licensing for the upgraded computer aided dispatching system both primary and backup; consider an award to replace 10 older sirens and add two new sirens to the Amarillo Area office of Emergency Management outdoor Warning System; and consider a first reading of an ordinance adopting revised fees for the Charles E. Warford Activity Center by amending Amarillo Municipal Code, Title Xll, Chapter 12-1, Article l, Section 12-1-4. This item was previously tabled on June 25.

Wednesday

Traffic Advisory Board:

1 p.m., City Hall - Council Chamber

601 S. Buchanan St.

Consider a variance on Certificate of Appropriateness application for a restaurant at 901 S. Buchanan St.

Colonies Public Improvement District Advisory Board:

2:30 p.m., City Hall - Room 306

601 S. Buchanan St.

Discuss and consider improvements and associated maintenance and repair items within the Colonies PID; and discuss and consider for recommendation 2019-20 budget and five-year service plan.

Thursday

North Heights Advisory Association Meeting:

6 p.m., Amarillo United Citizens Forum

903 North Hayden St.

The North Heights Advisory Association will conduct a public meeting at the Amarillo United Citizens Forum.