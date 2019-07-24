EAST AUSTIN

Govalle Park parking lot

to be closed starting Thursday

The Govalle Park paved parking lot accessed from Bolm Road will be closed from Thursday to Aug. 2.

The construction of the new Govalle Pool at 5200 Bolm Road requires the closure to allow for the repaving of the existing parking lot.

To gain access to Govalle Park and Southern Walnut Creek Trail during the closure, community members can enter at the ball field parking lot just east of the closed paved parking lot along Bolm Road. Park visitors can then use the pedestrian bridge to cross Boggy Creek to go to the playground or bike trail. Signs will be posted.

CENTRAL TEXAS

Walmart stores hosting

back-to-school events

Walmart stores and Walmart.com are hosting several back-to-school events in Austin and the surrounding area.

Stores will host Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead events from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Kids will be invited to take part in activities including slime making, tie-dye T-shirt making and cereal necklace crafting. Area stores taking part are the Austin Supercenter stores at 5017 U.S. 290 West and 13201 RM 620, and Supercenter stores in Bastrop, Buda, Cedar Park, Georgetown, Kyle, Marble Falls, New Braunfels, Round Rock and San Marcos. For more information on Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead: bit.ly/2YPdhic.

The Stuff the Bus school supply drives will take place Aug. 3. Walmart will host the Salvation Army for its annual supply drive where customers visiting participating Walmart stores can donate basic school supplies to be given to local students.

Austin Walmart stores also will host Back-to-College pep rallies from 2 to 6 p.m. Aug. 24 and 31. For more information: bit.ly/2Gbh5De.

NORTH AUSTIN

Austin Community College

hosts open house Saturday

Austin Community College will host an open house showcasing its Music Business, Performance and Technology Department from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at its Northridge Campus, 11928 Stonehollow Drive, Building 4000.

Students and their families can explore the college’s facilities and learn about career and training opportunities.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

Change in leadership

at Parks and Recreation

Randy Bell, senior director of Williamson County Parks and Recreation, has announced he will leave the position at the end of July after nine years of service.

The Commissioners Court has chosen Russell Fishbeck to be the county’s third senior director of Parks and Recreation. Fishbeck also has had a career of 33 years in the state park system, starting as a summer seasonal worker at Blanco State Park and most recently working in Austin, where he served as the state parks deputy director, supporting colleagues in the oversight and management of the entire state park system.

SMITHVILLE

Annual Casino Night

takes place Saturday

The 23rd annual Smithville Casino Night will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Smithville Recreation Center, 106 Royston St.

The event will include barbecue, drinks, raffles tickets, live and silent auctions and traditional casino games like blackjack, roulette, craps, poker and slots. Tickets are $40 in advance and include $10,000 in chips.

For information, to sponsor, donate to the silent auction or purchase tickets, visit smithvilletx.org.

ROUND ROCK

Quilting group to host

demos, teach techniques

The Main Street Quilt and Thread Guild will host its "Quilt University" from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Round Rock Public Library, 216 E. Main St.

The organization will demonstrate various types of quilts, techniques and other information for the public to view and learn. The event will include information on charities the guild supports in the community.

CEDAR PARK

Library to celebrate

reading club progress

The Cedar Park Public Library Summer Reading Club Picnic Finale celebration will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Milburn Park, 1901 Sun Chase Blvd.

Those who participated in the reading club can attend for a presentation by Bonzo Crunch. Attendees can bring a sack lunch and their picnic pass, and the library will provide a treat and water.

— American-Statesman staff