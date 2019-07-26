Dr. Tedd L. Mitchell, chancellor of the Texas Tech University System and president of the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, will be the featured speaker at the summer 2019 Texas Tech University commencement ceremonies in August.

He serves the system’s four universities, including Texas Tech University, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Angelo State University and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso as the chief executive officer.

“It’s an honor to address our flagship university’s newest graduates at the summer commencement ceremony,” Mitchell said. “This is a momentous occasion recognizing the accomplishments of our dedicated students. I’ve been humbled to witness the incredible achievements from our students across the Texas Tech University System, and I look forward to celebrating the culmination of their efforts.”

Mitchell said he is committed to furthering higher education, health care, research and outreach through the overarching TTU System. He works to facilitate engagement with state-elected officials in Austin and federal leaders in Washington, D.C., to strengthen support and funding for the TTU System and its institutions.

Under Mitchell’s leadership, TTUHSC has welcomed record enrollment, academic performance and physical expansion. More health care professionals graduate from TTUHSC than any other health related institute in Texas. He has also overseen the development of the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo and the TTUHSC El Paso Woody L. Hunt School of Dental Medicine.

“In less than a year under Dr. Mitchell’s guidance, the Texas Tech University System has experienced one of its most successful periods in its history,” said Tech President Lawrence Schovanec. “He was essential in advancing the priorities of Texas Tech and those of the other component institutions during the recent Texas Legislative session. He is an outstanding leader and a wonderful example for our graduates.”

Mitchell has researched and authored dozens of scientific papers, abstract and book chapters on exercise, aging and fitness’ contribution to the overall quality of life. Mitchell has lectured nationally and internationally on related health issues.

Mitchell’s experience includes serving as president and CEO of the Cooper Clinic in Dallas, publishing more than 600 articles in USA Weekend, receiving the 2006 Clarion award and the 2008 Walter C. Alvarez Award for Excellence in Medical Communication, serving as a captain in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1988 to 1996 and being appointed by former Pres. George W. Bush to the President’s Council for Physical Fitness and Sports, where he served from 2002 until 2009.

Tech will host its summer 2019 commencement exercises Aug. 10 at the United Supermarkets Arena, beginning at 9 a.m. with the Jerry S. Rawls College of Business, the College of Human Sciences, the College of Media & Communication the College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources, University Programs, Wind Energy and the Graduate School.

Ceremonies for the College of Arts & Sciences, the College of Education, the College of Architecture, the Honors College, the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts, the Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering and the Graduate School will be held at 1:30 p.m.