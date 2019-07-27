Workplace decorum has come a long way over the past 25 or so years. With few exceptions, being civil to professional colleagues has become an expectation of corporate cultures. Human resource departments invest heavily in time, training and money to consistently remind employees of how they are to act while on the job – and in many cases away from the office.

Reinforcing the employee handbooks, yearly seminars and symposiums on sexual harassment and other boorish workplace behaviors are rafts of state and federal laws that, if ignored, will leave a noticeable mark on both the business and the offending employee. This is as it should be.

The job is where people should be on their best behavior, striving to take care of individual responsibilities and contributing to the collective mission while, and this is the important part, respecting everyone. A workplace should be a model of inclusiveness, where each person’s strengths complement the others’, and where great achievements happen in a spirit of collaboration and cooperation.

There will always be a wide spectrum of performers in every workplace. For every high achiever, there will be those who don’t pull their weight. For every employee of the month, there will be those who have no desire whatsoever to earn recognition for their efforts. For the most part, that’s the reality of a 21st century place of employment.

Performances aside, there will always be lines that cannot be crossed. For example, there is never a time or a place for a racial joke in any workplace. This is crude, insensitive behavior that should be addressed swiftly.

An incident along these lines came to light in Lubbock earlier this week when constable Jody Barnes reportedly made such a joke, an account of which was confirmed by county officials. Barnes has been asked to resign by the local Republican party. For his part, he said he has no plans to do so.

It is not the point here today to join in the call for Barnes’ resignation. That is a decision best left in the hands of others. To his credit, Barnes said earlier this week that he had apologized to the offended party, an employee who was not identified in published accounts, and the constable said he is moving forward. There is also no point in repeating what was said. It can easily be found elsewhere for those who have the appetite for such things.

However, it is a cautionary reminder of proper workplace conduct. This is not the type of behavior the voting public expects from elected officials, and it’s safe to say that in many West Texas workplaces today, telling such a joke would result in discipline and maybe even loss of job.

Elected officials must be held to a higher standard. They are expected to comport themselves in ways that invite admiration from others, not intense scrutiny from all.

Yes, it is true that everyone makes mistakes, and there should be room for second chances, but there is never an excuse for racially and culturally insensitive language. There should be no place for name-calling and stereotypical labeling of others who might think, look and believe differently. Let’s spend more time attacking challenges and less time attacking others.

Most people commit at least 40 hours per week to their jobs. In many cases, they spend more time with work colleagues than they do with anyone else, including their families. Certainly, there are some workplaces where the stress and intensity levels are higher than others, but virtually every job includes some stress and rare is that utopian workplace where everyone gets along all the time.

Regardless of those factors and how they might surface, it should never be too difficult for people to put kindness and appreciation for others first. Sometimes, the best favor one work colleague can do for another is walk away without saying a word.

Other times, the best thing one can do for another is whisper a word of encouragement as few really know what others might be going through in other parts of their lives. The lessons of kindergarten still apply today: be considerate, be courteous, be nice.

Numerous West Texas companies have worked extremely hard to build enviable corporate cultures that celebrate individual accomplishment and collective achievement. They strive for inclusiveness, kindness and compassion in every setting. We salute these companies for their commitment to people-first practices.

Doing things right is important -- and equally important is doing the right thing.