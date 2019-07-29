SOUTHWEST AUSTIN

Austin Utilities hosts meeting

to give tips on managing bills

The city of Austin Utilities will host a community outreach meeting from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church, 5226 W. William Cannon Drive.

The meetings, which take place in areas with high energy and water use, help customers manage and lower their utility bills in the summer.

Residents can get tips to lower summer utility bills, talk with representatives about energy and water use, learn how to monitor usage from a phone or tablet, and find out more about rebates for energy and water efficiency. Attendees will also learn about vegetation and wildfire management. Free kids activities like balloon twisting and face painting will also be on site.

For more information: austinenergy.com/go/summer.

EAST AUSTIN

Council member sets

District 1 town hall Tuesday

City Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison will host a District 1 town hall at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the George Washington Carver Museum, 1165 Angelina St.

The event will feature guest speakers from the city of Austin budget office, the Austin school district and the Travis Central Appraisal office who will discuss important issues in the District 1 community.

Harper-Madison will also be available to answer general questions and concerns brought by residents.

GEORGETOWN

Applications accepted for

Citizen Police Academy

The Citizen Police Academy, a 12-week course taught by police officers and firefighters to educate residents about the Georgetown police and fire departments’ protocols and procedures, is accepting applications until 5 p.m. Aug. 12.

Classes in the fall 2019 academy include code of criminal procedure, criminal and accident investigations, lethal and less-than-lethal weapons, crime scene investigations, victim services, response to resistance, officer safety and fire response.

Weekly classes will run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 22 through Nov. 7. The first class will be in the training room of the Public Safety Operations and Training Center, 3500 DB Wood Road.

There is no charge to attend the academy, but seating is limited and applications are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. All applicants will be notified of acceptance via email.

Applications are available at the Georgetown Police Department reception desk at the Public Safety Operations and Training Center or by emailing a request to randy.mcdonald@georgetown.org.

SAN MARCOS

Nominations are sought

for business innovation award

The Greater San Marcos Partnership’s Innovation Award Selection Committee is seeking nominations of local companies throughout Hays and Caldwell counties to receive the 2019 Burdick Innovation Award. The deadline for submissions is Aug. 16.

The award is presented to creative companies who have found innovative solutions to complex problems through unique methods, ideas, products and processes. Past award winners include Bautex Systems, Paratus Diagnostics, MicroPower Global, Quantum Mechanics and Thermon.

To nominate a business in the greater San Marcos region, visit GreaterSanMarcosTX.com/Burdick-Award and provide a brief statement describing the company's innovative solutions through a novel method, idea, product or practice.

The award will be given at the Greater San Marcos Innovation Summit, which will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Embassy Suites San Marcos Hotel & Conference Center, 1001 E. McCarty Lane.

HAYS COUNTY

Emergency Services director

resigns, replacement named

The Hays County Commissioners Court formally accepted the resignation of Kharley Bagley Smith, director of the office of emergency services, effective July 31, and appointed Assistant Director Justin McInnis as interim director beginning Aug. 1.

Smith resigned to accept a newly created position with the state Division of Emergency Management, where she will lead a statewide Disaster Recovery Task Force.

McInnis joined the county as the assistant emergency management coordinator in 2016 and was named assistant director in 2018. He previously worked for the U.S. Geological Survey as a hydrographer.

BUDA

Buda Public Library to celebrate ‘Harry Potter’

The Buda Public Library, 405 E. Loop St., will celebrate the birthday of “Harry Potter” from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Attendees can get sorted into houses, create wands, take photos and watch a screening of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.” Most activities will be geared for upper elementary children to teenagers, but activities are appropriate for all ages.

