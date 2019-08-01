I was married to a beautiful young man who lost his eyes and other parts of his body in Vietnam. He was told, along with countless other young men, that they were doing it to defend our freedom.

I can't stop thinking about their sacrifices. We ask our loved ones to put their bodies and lives on the line to fight for our freedom, while at home we're not up in arms that the greatest threat to our democracy is happening right under our noses. A hostile foreign government interfered in our election, and it hasn't stopped.

Last week, former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testified in front of two U.S. House committees regarding his report on Russia meddling in our election with the help of the Trump campaign.

The pundits on both sides were critical of Mueller's “performance.” Fox News was downright giddy about Mueller's flaws.

Apparently, performance is more important than substance in America. But understanding the report is vital to preserving the very foundation of our democracy. Are “we the people” going to have confidence that “we” are choosing our leaders, or will a foreign adversary be allowed to put their thumb on the scale in our elections again?

Mueller began his testimony with this statement, “Over the course of my career, I've seen a number of challenges to our democracy. The Russian government's efforts to interfere in our election is among the most serious. I'm sure the committee agrees.”

Unfortunately, it was clear by their questioning that the vast majority of Republicans did not agree. They were more interested in amplifying the Fox News conspiracy theories to protect Trump, rather than trying to get to truth of what the Russians did and who assisted them.

Mueller's testimony was important because Attorney General William Barr misled the public about the report weeks before it was released. Most people won't read it to understand the many troubling ways Trump's campaign worked with the Russians and our president's efforts to cover that up.

Mueller said the investigation wasn't a “witch hunt” and that the Russians wanted Trump to win. Mueller also said Trump wasn't cleared of obstructing justice, and he didn't absolve Trump of “collusion.”

The report laid out several instances of Trump's witness tampering, like asking people to lie and attempting to end or limit the investigation. The Trump campaign also knew a foreign power was interfering in our election and not only welcomed it, but built Russian meddling into their strategies.

Mueller said the Russians are continuing their meddling and that many other countries are replicating what the Russians have done.

Someone asked Mueller if he was concerned that having a foreign government interfere in our elections was the “new normal.” Mueller said he hopes not, but he fears it is. So do I, especially since our president boasts that he see nothing wrong with taking their help, and Republicans are leaving the door wide open for that to happen.

Immediately after Mueller testified, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and other Republican senators blocked bills that would deter Russia from meddling in our elections. The legislation would simply require that campaigns report offers from foreign governments, and use a paper ballot backup system.

This isn't the first time McConnell blocked election security legislation, so it's fitting that his new nickname is “Moscow Mitch.”

Americans who fight for freedom around the world deserve to have us work to preserve the integrity of our elections at home, and to hold those who have undermined our democracy accountable. It's time to impeach.