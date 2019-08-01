Estacado junior Johnny Gomez earned two honors when the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 4A baseball teams were released Thursday.

The Matador, who made the TWSA first team a year ago, was named to the second team as a designated hitter and earned an honorable mention nod as a pitcher. He posted a 10-2 record and 1.31 ERA over 69 ⅓ innings on the bump.

Offensively, Gomez recorded a .407 batting average with 16 doubles and 30 RBI to help Estacado (22-11-1) advance to the Region I-4A quarterfinals for the first time in seven years.

Levelland outfielder Zak Betancourt made the TWSA third team after hitting two home runs and four triples for a .472 average on the year. The Lobos had a 17-14-1 record and made the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year.