ROUND TOP — I recently enjoyed a nice weekend visit to Round Top and environs (Warrenton, Winedale, etc.). Slept in a shipping container. Was thrilled to wake up still in Round Top and not in, say, China.

I ran into probably the most famous of the 90 residents the sign says Round Top has. Had a nice chat with him. At least I thought I was having a nice chat with him until after he left and it hit me that the chat was mere cover for what, from my point of view, turned out to be the Great Cherry Pie Caper of 2019. Turns out, it was easy as pie.

First, how it came to be that I slept in a shipping container: As you know, these are challenging times for the economics of the newspaper industry. And sometimes a man’s got to swallow his pride and do what a man’s got to do.

Just kidding. In general, and when possible, I generally shy away from doing what a man’s got to do. The night in the shipping container was voluntary. Hmm, maybe that’s even more concerning.

Get the latest travel recommendations from fellow Austinites. Click here to subscribe to our free newsletter

Some of you probably know about the Flophouze Hotel, a lineup of six very converted shipping containers that have been repurposed into very cool accommodations. Don’t take my word for it. I’m just a columnist. Take my colleague Kristan Finan’s word for it via her delightful story about her family’s weekend at Flophouze last summer. I’ll endorse her notion that it’s a far better experience than you ever expected you’d have in a shipping container.

Some quick answers to your anticipated questions: Yes, the containers are air conditioned. And the creature comforts don’t end there (and I’m happy to report there were no creatures in our container). There’s even a fun, little pool with a glass side that makes it look like something in which a semi-creepy magician would do some kind of death-defying escape trick with chains.

Hang in there. We’ll get to the Great Cherry Pie Caper in a minute. I’ll just tease you here with the fact that it involves a member of the White House Cabinet. (Those of you getting ahead of me here, please don’t reveal anything to those still behind me.)

We also went to the University of Texas’ Shakespeare at Winedale program. Let’s just say I wouldn’t be ranked among the world’s top 10 fans of His Bardliness. I have trouble differentiating the comedies from the tragedies, despite holding both kinds of college degrees (associate and bachelor’s). So I was hoping they’d perform the only Shakespeare play I remember reading. But, alas and forsooth, they were not doing the Cliffs Notes to “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

What we did see was “MacBeth.” The student performers were impressively talented. There were no subtitles, so some of the dialogue escaped me. As we used to say in East Texas, I believe them ol’ boys were from out of the county. I’ll end my review there because if I went further, it would say a lot more about me than about Shakespeare. Hey, I’m sure ol’ Will could deliver the one-liners, but I’ve never detected anything on the level of this “Caddyshack” classic: “Elihu, will you come and loofah my stretch marks.”

OK, now back to running into Round Top’s most famous resident. We’re talking, of course, about our former governor and current and energetic Energy Secretary Rick Perry.

The chance encounter happened on a Sunday morning at Royers Café in downtown Round Top. Matthew Odam, who somehow makes a living at this newspaper by eating food and writing about eating food, once summed up the Royers experience thusly: “Steaks, lamb, quail. OK, you're going for the pie. But don't eat dessert first.”

I’m no fancy-eatin' expert like Odam, but that last piece of advice is downright dumb.

So anyway, our party of four, while discussing the finer points of the Shakespeare performance we’d seen the night before, ordered lunch and were thinking about pie when I looked to my left and, gadzooks, (that’s Shakespeare, isn’t it?) I saw Perry, whom I’ve known since he came to the Texas House in 1985 as a freshman Democrat from Haskell, which is near nowhere.

Perry, recently back from Israel, greeted me warmly after I greeted him as “Mr. Secretary.” His instant recognition of me probably was all that was between me and getting wrestled to the ground by his two security guys.

Perry came over to our table and recommended Royers’ famous Sunday chicken lunch. He also recommended the buttermilk pie, a recommendation I thought nothing of until the depth of his caper was revealed to all after he left. He sat down with us, and we got the Perry family update, highlighted by the July 4 arrival of grandchild No. 3. Mazel tov to all involved.

Perry was as gregarious as ever, so much so that it totally masked that something evil this way comes. (“MacBeth,” Witch two, Act IV, Scene I.)

We talked family and politics. On the latter, he insisted that President Donald Trump is more impressive in person than he might seem to some from afar. And I loved that the Perry family sent Mr. Cabinet Member out to pick up lunch.

Somewhere during this, others at our table placed our pie order: cherry and “junkberry.” (“A mix of a whole bunch of junk, apples, peaches, strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, raspberries, peaches with a sour cream topping! To die for!”)

As we chatted, I asked Perry about the recent round of rumors that he’d be leaving the Cabinet sometime soon. He laughed it off with, “I started that rumor.” Eventually, his bagged-to-go order was ready and he bade farewell. Parting is such sweet sorrow. (“Romeo and Juliet,” Act II, Scene II.)

After Perry was out the door, our server approached our table with bad news. Something wicked this way comes. (OK, I know I’m repeating that one, but I’m out of Shakespeare lines.) No more cherry pie.

“Governor Perry,” as our server called him, had left the building and taken the last cherry pie with him.

I asked no questions, but this was less than an hour after Royers had opened at 11 a.m. There were two possible questions: Why does Royers make so little cherry pie? Or why did Perry buy so much cherry pie?

We substituted apple pie for cherry pie. Seemed like the American thing to do. The apple pie was great. And the junkberry was the best junkberry I’ve ever had. But who knew the cherry pie actually is Perry pie?

Table chat after Perry left and as we analyzed our junkberry pie:

Person 1: “Looks like we got a little strawberry and rhubarb. We might have a cherry left in here after Rick Perry confiscated our cherry pie.”

Me: “What happened to our cherry pie?”

Person 1: “Rick Perry stole it.”

Person 2: “No, he bought it. He just beat us to the punch.”

Person 3: “Oops.”

Perhaps, after a few decades of covering politicians, I’ve become too skeptical. But this seemed like the classic political trick involving friendly chitchat covering blatant diversionary tactic with ulterior motive. In this case, that motive was competition for a scarce resource: Royers' cherry pie.

I didn’t get photos of Perry at Royers because I wasn’t planning on writing anything about this until after he had successfully executed the Great Cherry Pie Caper of 2019. And he was gone by the time that was over. That ol’ boy is good.

“Foul deeds will rise, though all the earth o’whelm them, to men’s eyes.” (“Hamlet,” Act I, Scene II. I think it’s the heartwarming tale of a small pig.)

OK, I looked that one up. I have no idea what it means. But it seems appropriate.