Lubbock is getting a second Torchy's Tacos, two more Wendy's and a local business was recently sold to an industry chain.

Torchy's Tacos

Lubbock is getting a second Torchy's Tacos location, the Austin company confirmed to me this week. The West Lubbock store is scheduled to open in early 2020, a spokesperson said.

The new location will be at the West End Shopping Center, at 3204 W. Loop 289. That's in between Chick-fil-A and Aspen Creek Grill - the land formerly owned by In-N-Out. In-N-Out purchased the land in 2016, then sold it last year.

They have started turning dirt at the site.

Torchy's Tacos opened at 2407 Ninth St. five years ago. It's a popular place, especially during Texas Tech's regular school year - I've seen the line out the door multiple times. A second location, and their online ordering option, should help that.

Wendy's

Construction recently started on two new Wendy's locations.

One is going in front of Target on University Avenue at 2505 S. Loop 289, the other at 5111 98th St.

With the two new restaurants, there will be six Wendy's locations in Lubbock.

Bolton's Oil Change

In local business news, as reported earlier this week, Bolton Oil Co. sold its oil change locations to Take 5 Oil Change. Bolton's Owner Charles Bolton said he expects the transition to happen pretty quickly.

There are six Bolton Oil Changes in Lubbock. Bolton's will continue to own its gas stations.

There is one Take 5 location already in Lubbock, at 7235 Quaker Ave. The two companies have similar service models - you stay in your car while technicians work on it.

Oil changes are Take 5's top offering, but they also do ancillary services like changing air filters and wiper blades, and replace fluids. They will also do vehicle inspections.

