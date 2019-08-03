Two boats were among the possessions lost in a fire that burned six storage units Friday morning near the intersection of Texas Highway 279 and FM 2125, behind the Sportsman Center, Brownwood Fire Marshal and Interim Fire Chief Buddy Preston said.

The cause of the fire had not been determined as of late Friday afternoon, Preston said. He estimated the loss at $150,000.

Other possessions lost included jet skis, trailers, furniture and personal items, Preston said.

He said the fire call came in shortly after 10 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find the six units on fire – three on one side of the storage facility and three on the opposite side.

When asked if the fire was suspicious, Preston said he had not determined that and the investigation will continue.