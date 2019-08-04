Footage from media reports and social media accounts have surfaced illustrating the scene immediately after a shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso left 20 people dead and 26 others injured on Saturday.

EL PASO SHOOTING: 20 killed, 26 injured in Walmart rampage, Abbott says

El Paso police initially received reports of another shooting at the nearby Cielo Vista Mall, but they later confirmed that the shooting was isolated to the Walmart.

Nevertheless, the mall was evacuated. Video from inside a JC Penney store in Cielo Vista Mall shows shoppers exiting the store with their arms raised.

Video from inside JCPENNY in Cielo Vista Mall as it was being evacuated, due to an active shooter in the area.

Robert Jurado and his mother were at the Walmart entrance when the shooter opened fire, according to media reports.

He told the El Paso Times he helped his mother hide between two vending machines after he heard multiple gunshots and saw a woman in front of him get shot. That's when the gunman shot at him, he said.

He told the newspaper that the gunman was dressed in all black and had a mask on.

"He missed and hit the window because I ducked down," he said. "Me with my mom, I didn't know what to do."

Glendon Oakley told KTSM News he was at a Foot Locker in Cielo Vista Mall at the time of the shooting. As he was leaving, he saw children in the mall without their parents that were scared. He said he picked up as many as he could and carried them to safety.

"They were so anxious they were jumping out of my hands," he said. "I'm in the military so when I hear gunshots, I take cover. But I was just worried about those kids. I wasn't even worried about myself."

Walmart employee Leslie Diaz, 25, told the El Paso Times she was working at the self-checkouts near the main entrance when she heard multiple loud pops getting closer and louder.

She said she immediately grabbed some customers and led them out of the store as customers began running toward the exit.

"I am a little spooked," she told the newspaper. "It's unnerving to be able to come to work thinking that's not going to happen again knowing it could."

Rey Holgin told CBS News he was loading groceries into his car at a Sam's Club, across the street from the Walmart, when he heard four or five gunshots.

"At first I thought maybe it was people dropping groceries but it was too loud and consecutive to be groceries," he said. "It was going off continuously. I didn't even want to stick around after that because that's what I figured it was at that point."