25 years ago:

NEW YORK - New York felons needn't fear shocks from the shock jock. Howard Stern, who promised to bring back the electric chair if elected governor, has thrown the switch on his political career.

50 years ago:

WASHINGTON - The United States has defense commitments to nine Asian countries, but they are vague and flexible enough that President Nixon can mold virtually any kind of Asian policy he wants.

75 years ago:

Earl's Cafe at 1631 College Avenue was damaged early Saturday when fire broke out in the north end of the building on a stove. Firemen said grease caught fire. They answered an alarm at 5:15 o'clock.

100 years ago:

Senator Kendricks of Wyoming has recently made arrangements for the pasturage of the Cedar Lake range in Gaines County.