Tuesday forecast for Austin: A somewhat stifling day of heat is upon us, Central Texas.

Mostly sunny skies will be accompanied by a high temperature of 100 degrees, the National Weather Service said. Remember Sunday, when temperatures peaked at 95 degrees? It was so chilly then!

Not only will temperatures reach triple-digits during the day, the heat index will be as high as 108. A heat index combines relative humidity with air temperature to more accurately measure how hot outside will feel to your body.

With such a high heat index on Tuesday, forecasters suggest drinking plenty of water, wearing sunscreen and loose-fitting clothes, and hanging out in the shade if you plan to be outside. Try doing your outdoor activities at dawn and dusk to keep cool.

A 10% chance of rain will exist after 1 p.m., as skies become partly cloudy at night. Overnight temperatures will stay above 78 degrees, forecasters said.

High temperatures are expected to surpass 100 degrees for the rest of the week, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot with a high near 101 and a heat index as high as 109. Mostly clear at night with a low around 79.

Thursday: Sunny and hot with a high near 101. Mostly clear at night with a low around 79.

Friday: Sunny and hot with a high near 103. Mostly clear at night with a low around 78.

Saturday: Sunny and hot with a high near 104. Mostly clear at night with a low around 78.

Sunday: Sunny and hot with a high near 104. Mostly clear at night with a low around 78.

Monday: Sunny and hot with a high near 103.