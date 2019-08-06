GEORGETOWN

Residents asked

to reduce water use

Due to an increase in outdoor water use, the city has reached 85% of water treatment capacity and is enacting Stage 1 of the drought contingency plan, where customers may not water their lawns between the hours of noon and 7 p.m.

To help, residents can reduce irrigation runtime by 10%, or by 1 minute per 10 minutes of watering. A way to reduce irrigation runtime is by using the seasonal adjust feature on irrigation controllers, which allows for the decrease of irrigation runtime by a specified percentage. Other ways to help reduce water use include only watering on scheduled days based on addresses, not watering during the hottest hours of the day and never watering on Mondays.

Stage 2 of the plan is triggered when water use reaches 90% of capacity. If water use continues to increase, further watering restrictions will be enacted.

For help setting irrigation controllers: 512-930-3640. For more information on the drought contingency plan: gus.georgetown.org/water/drought-information.

To register: ci.buda.tx.us.

BUDA

Old San Antonio Road

to close Wednesday, Thursday

Old San Antonio Road will be closed to all through traffic due to construction at the drainage culvert at 945 C. Old San Antonio Road from Wednesday through Thursday.

Access to addresses north of the culvert, including the New Buda Elementary school, will be allowed via Manchaca Springs Road. Access to addresses south of the culvert must use Old San Antonio Road via Main Street.

The contractor estimates that northbound through traffic will be allowed beginning Friday. Construction is estimated to be completed Sept. 10.

BUDA

Registration open

for Citizens’ Academy

Registration is open for the Buda Citizens’ Academy, a 12-week class that will educate residents on how each of the city’s departments is funded and what services they provide.

The academy will begin at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 29 at Buda City Hall, 121 Main St., and subsequent classes will meet Thursdays with the exception of the Public Works and Fire Department classes. The public works class is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon on a Saturday to be determined at the Public Works Building, 525 Garison Road; the Fire Department class will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on a Wednesday to be determined at the Fire Department, 209 Jack C. Hays Trail.

Registration is required by Aug. 16 with 30 slots available. Participants must attend a minimum of 10 classes to receive a certificate.

SAN MARCOS

Homecoming on Friday

for D-Day aircraft

The Commemorative Air Force will host a free homecoming ceremony for the World War II C-47 aircraft That’s All, Brother at 10 a.m. Friday at the Central Texas Wing of CAF, San Marcos Regional Airport, 2249 Airport Drive.

The San Marcos Fire Department will hold a water salute for the plane during its taxi to the hangar. The ceremony, beginning at 11 a.m., will include speeches from Central Texas Wing Leader Joe Enzminger, San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson, CAF President/CEO Hank Coate and state Rep. John Cyrier. After the ceremony, attendees can tour That’s All, Brother and the Commemorative Air Force.

That’s All, Brother led the formation of more than 800 aircraft that dropped around 13,100 paratroopers of the 101st and 82nd Airborne Division behind enemy lines of Normandy, France, on D-Day. That’s All, Brother recently joined 14 other American C-47s to cross the Atlantic and participate in Daks Over Normandy, an event that commemorates the allied invasion of Normandy.

GEORGETOWN

Kitten adoption event

set for Thursday, Friday

The Georgetown Public Library, 402 W. Eighth St., will host a kitten adoption event with the Georgetown Animal Shelter from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Adoption fees will be $35 per kitten. Kittens may leave directly from the event, and the library will provide carriers to take the kittens home and a bag of kitten food. Cash, check and credit card will be accepted.

For more information: shawn.gunnin@georgetown.org.

CEDAR PARK

Library to host

Mini-Con on Friday

Mini-Con will run from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Cedar Park Public Library, 550 Discovery Blvd.

The event will feature a cosplay contest, local vendors, a “Dungeons and Dragons” character creation station, video games and artist panels. Registration is required for the costume contest.

For more information: www.cedarparktexas.gov/minicon.

