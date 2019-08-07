A woman was hospitalized early Wednesday with injuries from a stabbing, Austin-Travis County EMS medics said.

Medics responded to the 4500 block of East St. Elmo Road, which is just east of South Pleasant Valley Road in Southeast Austin, around 4:27 a.m.

The woman, who is described as being in her 30s, has injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening, medics said.

