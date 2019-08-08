12:20 p.m. update: A heat advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday for the Austin area, including Travis, Williamson, Hays, Bastrop and Caldwell counties, the National Weather Service said.

The weather service issues a heat advisory when extreme temperatures and high humidity combine to create conditions that make heat-related illnesses more likely.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics said they responded to 11 incidents involving heat-related complaints on Wednesday, when Austin temperatures reached a high of 102 degrees.

Austin's high temperature on Thursday was expected to hit 101 degrees with a heat index as high as 108.

Forecasters recommend that residents in the affected areas:

• Drink plenty of fluids

• Stay in air-conditioned rooms and out of the sun

• Check on those vulnerable to extreme heat, including the elderly and young children

The weather service also urges those who must spend time outside to try to reschedule activities for cooler times of the day, such as early in the morning or in the evening. If you need to be outside, wear loose-fitting or light clothing and watch for signs of heat-related illnesses, including nausea, flushed skin, vomiting or dizziness.

Thursday forecast for Austin: Are the days starting to run together in a blur of sweat? Another day of triple-digit temperatures is in the forecast, folks.

Mostly sunny skies will be accompanied by a high temperature near 101 degrees and a heat index as high as 108., the National Weather Service said.

Because of the high, high temperature and rising heat index, forecasters have issued a heat advisory for Travis, Hays, Bastrop, Williamson and Caldwell counties that will go into effect at noon and last until 7 p.m.

If you've lived in Central Texas for more than 10 minutes, you know the drill— drink water, put on sunscreen, wear loose-fitting, light clothing, stay out of the sun and check up on your family and neighbors. You could also avoid the heat all together and stay inside!

Come nighttime, we could see a heightened chance of wildfires with south winds blowing 10 to 15 mph and conditions being dry. To avoid causing a wildfire, discard cigarette butts properly, avoid idling vehicles in tall, dry grass and avoid using welding or grinding equipment in dry grass or brush areas, forecasters said.

Skies will be mostly clear at night and temperatures will stay above 79 degrees, forecasters said.

A streak of triple-digit days could last through next week, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot with a high near 102 and a heat index as high as 109. Mostly clear at night with a low around 78. South-southeast winds will be blowing 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday: Sunny and hot with a high near 102. Mostly clear at night with a low around 78.

Sunday: Sunny and hot with a high near 102. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 79.

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot with a high near 103. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 79.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot with a high near 103. Mostly clear at night with a low around 78.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot with a high near 100.