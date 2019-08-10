The news from this past Tuesday’s regular meeting of the City Council could eventually be exactly what the North Heights neighborhood needs – a dose of economic development with the potential to make a lasting and transformative impression.

That sound you heard? Call it progress.

To recap, the Council voted 4-0 to sell 3.75 acres of city-owned property at 601 W. Amarillo Blvd. (former location of the Inn of Amarillo) to the North Heights Linen Service, LLC. The pricetag was just more than $210,000, and part of the payoff is the creation of 40 full-time jobs with the possibility of eventually employing 100 depending on growth.

“This has been a fun project to be involved in,” Andrew Freeman, director of planning and development for the city, said in our story. “I really call it ground-up community and economic development. It’s involved many different parties – the North Heights Advisory Association, the St. Anthony’s Legacy and Development Corporation as well as the new formation of the North Heights Linen Service Board.”

The linen service company has plans to build a 25,000-square-foot facility that will focus solely on local and regional needs for healthcare facilities. The first phase of the project will cost $5 million for building and equipment. The facility will fill a gap in the community. According to officials, the linen company will focus initially on local opportunities and eventually expand to become a regional player. Officials said local healthcare providers now transport linens to Oklahoma and New Mexico. The deal also includes a Chapter 380 Economic Development Program Agreement.

From virtually every view, this is a win. The full-time jobs are expected to pay $12 to $14 per hour and include benefits; it creates a new sales tax collection opportunity for the city; it is part of the North Heights Neighborhood Plan area and will employ residents who live nearby; it encourages greater economic diversity and growth in quality jobs; and moves property back onto the tax rolls.

Previously, the city had spent almost $800,000 on asbestos abatement in the demolition of the former hotel, and estimates based on the sale of the property, new sales and property tax, Amarillo should recoup that outlay over 15 years.

It would be difficult to completely measure the importance of this project to the North Heights neighborhood. Economic activity brings more than payrolls, jobs and products to the areas where they are located; they also bring hope and an increased sense of expectation. As Freeman pointed out, this was a project made up of numerous moving parts working together for the greater good.

Now, it becomes critical that the project maintain momentum, that the next steps in the plan take place and that people who live in the neighborhood and those who don’t see consistent progress.

Mildred Darton, North Heights Advisory Association president, summed it up well in our story.

“This laundry is going to be so explosive in the North Heights area, not only for jobs, but morale,” said Darton, who is also part of the St. Anthony’s Legacy and Redevelopment Corporation. “Seeing that somethings, after all the talk, is being done.”

This lines up as a win-win-win project for the city, a neighborhood and the people who call it home. And the time is always right for projects like this.