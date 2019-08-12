AUSTIN

McNeeley to head city's

Parks and Rec Department

The city of Austin has named Kimberly McNeeley as the lone finalist for the director of the Parks and Recreation Department. She will begin her new duties Sept. 1.

McNeeley began her career in municipal recreation as a teen and progressed from a part-time swim instructor/ lifeguard to a full-time recreational programmer. She worked various management positions and became the assistant director for the Parks and Recreation Department in 2010. She also served as acting director of the department and as interim chief animal services officer.

“I am honored to continue my work with the Parks and Recreation Department and put my experience and knowledge to work with the department's highly skilled staff," McNeeley said. "Austinites are passionate about their parks and recreation programs, and I look forward to engaging the community on the challenging and important work the department provides.”

WEST LAKE HILLS

Special meeting Thursday

on replacing city building

The West Lake Hills City Council will host a special meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Council Chambers at West Lake Hills City Hall, 911 Westlake Drive.

The meeting will discuss the possibility of replacing the city's two existing City Hall/Administration and Police/Council Chambers buildings with a single building on the same site in the package of projects for a future bond election.

SAN MARCOS

City to test

school zone lights

The San Marcos Public Services Transportation Division staff will test school zone flashing signs in the morning and afternoon Tuesday in preparation for the fall semester.

School zone speed limits will not be enforced during the test period. Once the test is complete, the signs will not be activated again until the first day of school, Aug. 26. The Transportation Division will inspect traffic signs within the school zones and restripe faded crosswalks and stop bars in school areas.

For more information: 512-393-8036.

SAN MARCOS

Nominations sought

for Women’s Hall of Fame

The city of San Marcos is seeking nominations by 5 p.m. Aug. 30 for initiation into the San Marcos Women’s Hall of Fame, which honors women who have made meaningful contributions to the community through personal achievement and community service.

Criteria for selection includes volunteerism in multiple areas of service, meeting the needs of the community, demonstration of initiative, influencing positive change and going beyond the call of duty. A special committee of former recipients reviews the nominations and selects the honorees each year.

The city will host the 2019 Annual Women's Hall of Fame Reception on Oct. 30.

Entry forms are available at the city clerk’s office, 630 E. Hopkins St., or online at bit.ly/2Yw7C4z. Nominations should be submitted to the city clerk’s office or emailed to Tammy Cook, deputy city clerk, at tkcook@sanmarcostx.gov.

GEORGETOWN

Cox to speak Wednesday

on history of Rangers

The Williamson Museum will present the next speaker for its monthly Salon series at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the back room at Wildfire Restaurant, 812 S. Austin Ave.

Mike Cox, an elected member of the Texas Institute of Letters, will speak on “The Texas Rangers,” exploring the history of the group. Cox has worked as a freelancer, author, reporter, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety and communications manager for the Texas Department of Transportation.

For more information: williamsonmuseum.org.

SMITHVILLE

17-mile Kanoe Klasika

set for Saturday morning

The 2019 Kanoe Klasika will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at Vernon Richards Riverbend Park, 107 Texas 71.

The event is an 17-mile canoe and kayak race for all skill levels. Signup begins at 7 a.m. There will be no rest stops, aid stations or support during the race.

To register, visit kanoeklasika.com.

BASTROP

'Cat in the Hat' shown

Tuesday at Film Alley

Film Alley Bastrop, 1600 Chestnut St., will host a screening of “The Cat in the Hat” as part of its Family Film Festival at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The film is rated PG and is 85 minutes. Entry is 50 cents with a $3.50 special for popcorn and drink. Proceeds will benefit Down Home Ranch.

American-Statesman staff