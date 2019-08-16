The adorable baby falls several times in trying to make its first steps. Baby falls, and if it bumps its head, wails with more frustration than pain. But soon, baby tries again, and maybe wobbles a step or two before losing balance and falling.

New parents leap to prevent the fall. Watch a young child and you will see its first glance is often at a parent's face for a cue as to whether or not to cry.

Truly astonishing for those of us blessed to still be around to watch the repetition of life. Our children learn from us, but what do they do learn from us?

Childhood is a time to learn our first steps, including how to get up and try again. We are not defined by our mistakes unless we keep repeating them.

To be at peace with our choices, we must understand that we decide early how we respond to life challenges. But we also have the power to make adjustments.

We can choose to be resentful and look for someone to blame when things don't go well or we can recognize that blaming someone else for our situation will never provide a remedy that is satisfactory. Life is a lesson in overcoming our own brokenness as well as helping others discover God's grace in all circumstances.

Politicians love to promise their concept of government will provide equality, justice, wealth and peace. We want to believe all these benefits will be ours if only we elect a particular party.

Surprise. There are no “new” systems in this world. Begin with ancient history and read forward. Each failed even with the best of intentions because humanity falls far short of perfection. No group has ever achieved true equality.

One of the reasons we cannot define that which is “fair” is because of our “me first” attitude. Add to that our differing ideas and abilities. At the same time we are alike in that we are human, we are different in just about every other way.

One of the amazing things about the populating of North America is that we became a nation made up of individuals who desired freedom, including freedom of religion. But even then, our society continued to follow the ancient practice of slavery, including those held in debtor's prisons, who became indentured servants to earn passage to the New World.

In some cases, such servants were badly mistreated and used as slaves. Slavery was a particularly nasty version when it was applied only to dark-skinned people captured and sold into slavery by their own tribes. Eventually, it took a terrible Civil War to begin to right this wrong. We've come a long way, but the world is still filled with people who abuse each other.

A global issue, the world-wide sex trade is horrific in this supposedly more enlightened time. At no time in history has it been possible to so quickly spread violence or to abuse the weaker among us. Still, the cries of sexually abused children too often go unheard or ignored.

Evil goes where its victims are most vulnerable and thus, we are hearing the anguish today of many adults whose innocence was ripped from them, sometimes by those posing as their helpers.

When we are called before our Creator for final judgment there will be no hiding, no confusion about who is guilty. But I suspect the hottest lake of fire will burn for those who, posing as people of God, commit sexual sins and even murder against children.

When his core followers asked which of them would be the most favored in his kingdom, Jesus said to them: “I assure you, unless you turn from your sins and become as little children, you will never get into the Kingdom of Heaven...” (from Matthew 18:2-6 NLV).

We cannot change the wrongs of yesterday, but we can change tomorrow by doing what is right today.

Beth Pratt retired as religion editor from the Avalanche-Journal after 25 years. You can email her at beth.pratt@cheerful.com.