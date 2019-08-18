This week marks the 50th anniversary of a generation-defining rock concert. In the summer of 1969, approximately 400,000 people crowded onto the fields of farmer Max Yasgur's 600-acre farm in Bethel New York. The lineup of bands reads like a who's who of rock music for the era with performers like Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, The Grateful Dead, and the list goes on and on.

Many of these performers despite the rain and setbacks put on some of the greatest sets of their careers and it is accepted that this was one of the greatest rock festivals of all time. Although I’m sure the acoustics were not up to the task of having so many people actually hear the music with technology what it was in that era we still got soul splitting renditions of great music such as Jimi Hendrix version of The Star-Spangled Banner. It was a peaceful protest at a time when the country was mired in an unwinnable war. I think the arts are heavily influenced by what people experience on a regular basis, and Woodstock was one of the largest and last protests of a generation who grew up in the middle of the Vietnam War.

Fast forward 30 years and that is where my adventure begins. It was the summer of '99 and I just graduated from high school and as a graduation present my parents got me four tickets to Woodstock 99. Myself and two of my best friends who later were in my wedding loaded up in my mom's Suburban since none of us had a car that was big enough to transport four almost adults from Texas to New York and the adventure began.

We knew we had gotten to the East Coast when we stopped for lunch and my friend tried to order a hamburger with jalapeños. The kid at the counter looked confused so my friend tried again thinking maybe they pronounce the J in jalapeno. Suffice it to say this did not work. Apparently hamburger places on the East Coast just do not understand Texans' infatuation with the spice.

We arrived several hours before the bands began to play, found a spot and set up our tents. One thing I think people should realize because I think it is important for this story is my generation in the 1990’s did not have anything to rebel against except corporate greed, which really began to run amuck. This was during the Clinton administration and the economy was good we were not involved in any wars, but it was the time when CEOs began to make $100 million bonuses and prices for everything began to creep up to ridiculous levels.

The concert opened with the godfather of soul, James Brown, which every time I say his name I have to make the James Brown ghgh haa sound. His performance was of course spot on although by this time he was getting up in age and could only do three or four songs before bringing in a pinch hitter for a song or two while he took a break. The full lineup was just as iconic for my generation as the last Woodstock and maybe more so.

Bands like Metallica, Jewel, Alanis Morissette, Korn. There were three stages and one of my favorite acts was George Clinton. He made a surprise appearance on one of the small stages near midnight one night, which we accidentally caught, and it was up close and incredible. The small little side stages were mostly for lesser known acts. The final act was The Red Hot Chili Peppers, who, like the bands before them, played their best music and closed down the festival.

The three days of what was supposed to be a peaceful hippy lovefest reminiscent of the original became known as the day the 1990s died. Plagued by 100 plus degree days and $4 bottles of water with $12 frozen pizzas, the thing my generation hated was represented in full force, corporate greed. The crowd became unruly, burning anything that would burn and pillaging trailers full of band memorabilia and other knickknacks. Not surprising, I believe there is no longer a plan for an official Woodstock 19, but hopefully one day, somebody will do it again and do it right for whatever generation it is that will get to do it again.

Here's to the best rock concerts of all time and their importance to each generation.

David Koen is an Amarillo native who owns Doche Cleaners and is an active member of the Dry Cleaning and Laundry Institute. Learn more at dochecleanersamarillo.com.