Living by its motto, “Service above Self,” the Rotary Club of Waxahachie is touting its proud history of giving back to the community.

Thursday’s weekly meeting at the Waxahachie Civic Center focused on charity and volunteerism as the club’s president urged members to get involved.

“These good people have such good hearts for service,” President Mickie Hill said. “I was delighted to see them sign up for ways to exemplify our motto and put service above self.”

Ramping up interest, Hill outlined some of the club’s activities that have changed people’s lives, including the Texas Ramp Project — building wheelchair ramps for people with disabilities.

Since seeing is believing, the president went a step further and shared the story of Paul Alexander, first published in the Daily Light on Aug. 11, 2014.

Alexander, 73, a paralytic polio patient, is one of few people left in the country who depend on an iron lung – a 1,200-pound tank respirator that facilitates breathing.

Waxahachie Rotarians built a ramp outside Alexander’s house to ease the burden of transporting the heavy equipment.

“The Rotarians filled a need I had, and I said, ‘I’m amazed, and I don’t understand how you guys could be so giving and so caring,’” Alexander told the Daily Light five years ago.

Members also signed up to supply food to Daniel’s Den, a Waxahachie-based emergency assistance and shelter organization.

Installing national flags outside homes or businesses through the Rotary Flag Program was also on the list, giving members the chance to share and celebrate their patriotism.

Those with love for youths found interest in the Waxahachie Independent School District’s D.E.A.R. (Drop Everything & Read) Day, which involves visiting classrooms and reading to students.

“The kids come up and hug you,” Hill said. “That’s a really fun thing to do. I love it.”

Hill said the club is planning something new for the Ellis County Youth Expo. Rotarians will bid on farm animals up for auction and return them to the children who raised them.

These endeavors do not cover the extent of the club’s total investment in the community, nor do they only require manpower – it also takes big bucks. Each member was presented with a breakdown of the year’s budget, showing a net income of nearly $57,000.

To get involved in the Rotary Club of Waxahachie, visit https://waxahachierotary.org.