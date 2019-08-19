The Amarillo Police Department touted Cpl. Bryan Jackson, Cpl. Bruce Cox, Ofc. Susan Dorris, Ofc. Michael Cote, Ofc. Matthew Wingate and Ofc. Shawn Kelly for its weekly Feather in Your Cap Friday recognition.

On Monday, Aug. 5, at about 2:25 p.m., officers were sent to take a report on a sexual assault. Cote took the report from the victim and contacted Dorris, who was assigned the case. Wingate was able to obtain video from the area where the assault occurred, which showed a possible suspect. Cox collected evidence and photographed the scene.

Jackson began talking to neighbors in the area to follow up on the obtained information. Through his investigation, Jackson was given the name of a possible suspect. At their residence, that person was shown to have been somewhere else during the time the assault occurred. Jackson then went to a nearby school to see if the principal there might know the suspect, who was reported to be a male teen. Jackson was given another name and went to that residence, but the person there did not match the description from the scene. After that person gave a third name to Jackson, he went to another residence and located a family member of the possible suspect. This family member looked at the photo and agreed it was the male teen. They brought him out to Jackson, and he was able to make an arrest.

In many cases, victims have to wait for a warrant before their attacker can be arrested. The quick response and followup by these officers resulted in the arrest of the suspect, and the victim was able to sleep that night knowing that person was behind bars. APD wants to thank these officers for their diligence and perseverance in their investigation to help this victim get justice.