As a means of providing the developer with additional time to obtain a building permit, the Amarillo City Council has approved an amendment to an incentive agreement for an I-40 hotel development project.

Earlier this year, the city council approved the Tax lncrement Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) No. 2 Developer Agreement for the Route 66 Amarillo, LLC hotel project, which would yield a Home2 Suites by Hilton built on 2.6 acres of land at 7775 Interstate 40. Officials said the approved incentive is for a 50 percent property tax rebate above the 2019 base year, for a total of 10 years, noting the effort was approved unanimously by the TIRZ #2 board during their Dec. 20, 2018, board meeting.

"The incentive was approved by council on Jan. 15, and that started the six-month deadline he would have to have the building permit issued," Andrew Freeman, the city's director of Planning and Development Services said, referring to the developer, Dipakkumar Patel. "He had some delays working with the Hilton brand for this hotel as far as what kind of floor plan and how many rooms. Ultimately, it was those changes and tweaks to the overall design that caused the delay. It is currently in the system, and we are working toward getting that building permit issued."

Total construction cost will be more than $9 million, and the project would create 25 full-time jobs, per Freeman. He added that TIRZ assistance is requested to encourage the project being built within the TIRZ boundary. Per the proposed agreement outline, funding for the incentive is provided through the TIRZ No. 2 budget, and as a reimbursement, the property owner must pay annual taxes before receiving a reimbursement in June of the following year. The agreement stipulates rebates would not begin until the project is completed and fully on the tax rolls for two years.

"This would give him (Patel) a little bit more time to get that step completed and continue down the path," Freeman said. "In that process, we also made a few minor changes as far as clarifying the square feet. As part of that review, it went from 75,000 down to 67,000, and it'll be 97 suites. There was also an additional requirement for streetscaping and a sidewalk between where the hotel is going and the Big Texan. TxDOT plans to do that as part of their construction, so that wasn't necessary as part of this incentive."