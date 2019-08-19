Seems every day we are bombarded with incidents of cruelty to an animal. But how is animal cruelty defined by our judicial system?

Wikipedia defines cruelty to animals — also called animal abuse, animal neglect or animal cruelty — as the infliction by omission (animal neglect) or by commission by humans of suffering or harm upon any non-human. When a person knowingly hurts, neglects or confines an animal in an inhumane way, it is considered cruelty.

It is the duty of law enforcement and animal control units to investigate a complaint from someone who has witnessed some type of animal cruelty. If they determine there is evidence of cruelty, officers seek a warrant signed by a judge to confiscate the animal.

The animal, if domesticated, is housed at the animal shelter until a hearing before a judge, which occurs within 10 days of the seizure. The judge uses facts presented by each side to determine whether the animal was cruelly treated. If that occurs, the animal is usually awarded to an animal shelter.

The person accused of cruelty has 10 days to appeal a judge’s decision. If an animal becomes the property of the animal shelter, it is then the shelter’s decision as to the disposition of the animal. Animals can be adopted, transferred to a rescue group or euthanized.

In the last year or so, the shelter has received numerous animals — including dogs, cats, rabbits and birds — from cruelty cases. Currently there are 44 animals at the shelter that have been deemed cruelly treated and are awaiting appeal. This places a huge burden on the shelter, since these animals cannot be placed for adoption during the court process and, generally speaking, shelters are already full of animals that are lost or unwanted.

Because of this, it’s imperative that the community steps up to foster or adopt animals that are ready for a new home to make space for other animals that will be staying for longer periods.

Many times these acts of animal cruelty are intentional and sometimes they are passive, such as somone not feeding or giving water to a dog or cat. Regardless, it’s our duty as stewards of animals to report these acts. We are their voice.

A recent report of animal cruelty in Round Rock, where a dog was allegedly dragged while tethered to a truck, is heart-wrenching. Myself and other shelter staff are disgusted by this.

So many of the cruelty cases are not that sensational. A dog may slowly starve to death in a backyard, or another dog may be forced to stand in a small crate or lie in their own waste. All of these constitute cruelty.

There is a proven link between cruelty and abuse of animals and violent crimes to humans. Studies show that most serial killers during their childhood had abused or injured animals.

State civil and criminal laws protect animals from cruelty. These laws are similar but differ in the penalties they impose.

In a civil case, a judge that rules a person has been cruel to an animal can take away the animal, order the person to pay restitution, or both.

If prosecuted in a criminal case, a person can face jail time, a fine or both. Juveniles are also required to undergo counseling if convicted of animal cruelty.

State criminal laws only apply to domesticated animals, such as house pets and livestock — defined as “domesticated living creature(s) or any wild living creature previously captured” — and are subject to a person’s care and control. The scope of civil laws are broader and do not differentiate between domestic and wild animals.

However, civil statutes adopt a much narrower definition of what constitutes cruelty. Therefore, people could engage in actions that are not prosecutable under Texas criminal laws but could still be held liable for their actions under civil laws.

Texas Penal Code prohibits a person from intentionally, knowingly or recklessly treating an animal in a cruel manner. Among actions defined as cruel punishment include torture, failing to provide food or care, abandonment, confinement in a cruel manner and seriously overworking an animal.

House Bill 653 and Senate Bill 1724, commonly known as “Loco’s Law,” went into effect Sept. 1, 2001, made animal cruelty a felony punishable by a $10,000 fine and up to two years in jail. The law was named after a puppy whose eyes were intentionally gouged out.

Additionally, Texas Penal Code prohibits dog fighting and cockfighting.

Find more information on state laws governing animals at animallaw.info and capitol.state.tx.us.

Cheryl Schneider is director of the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter. Learn more about the shelter at pets.wilco.org.