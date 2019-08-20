Sherman and Denison police have teamed up in search of a suspect wanted in connection with a burglary earlier this week and two recent robberies.

In an emailed statement distributed Tuesday, the Denison Police Department said the suspect is believed to be responsible for the armed robbery of the One Stop and Go gas station on South Walnut Street in Sherman on July 31 and robbery of the Shell gas station on East Main Street in Denison on Aug. 13. Sherman Police confirmed the alleged connection and said the suspect is also likely responsible for the burglary of the Shell station on U.S. Highway 75 and FM 1417 that reported too place shortly before 4 a.m. Monday.

“The male suspect entered the store wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a black face covering,” Mullen said Tuesday. “He came in, grabbed the register drawer and then fled out the door on foot.”

The suspect — described as a black male standing approximately 6 feet tall, with a medium build — made off with approximately $400 in cash. No injuries were reported.

Through a review of the suspect’s physical description, behavior and surveillance footage, Mullen said investigators believe the burglary and robberies were all likely committed by the same individual.

“We believe they’re related because of the general description of the suspect and the same general M.O. in committing the crime: running in, grabbing the register and running out,” Mullen said. “That’s very distinct.”

During the July 31st robbery, the suspect pointed a handgun at the clerk, but no shots were fired. The suspect did not produce a weapon during the Denison robbery, but police said the man told the station clerk that he was armed. Surveillance video captured the suspect then knocking a display tower onto the clerk, before grabbing the register drawer.

Denison Police said in each instance, the man initially ran from the scene on foot, but then jumped into a nearby car.

Those able to identify the suspect or those with knowledge regarding either robbery or the burglary are asked to call the Sherman Police Department at 903-892-7290 or the Denison Police Department at 903-465-2422.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.