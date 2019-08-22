Thursday forecast for Austin: Do you ever feel like you're living in a "Groundhog Day" scenario? Day after day, you wake up and the forecast says it's going to be at least 100 degrees and sunny again, and again, and again.

Well, another triple-digit day will plague the Austin area on Thursday, marking the 18th day in a row with temperatures 100 degrees or higher, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures were only supposed to reach 99 degrees on Wednesday, but the high ended up peaking at 101 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day as temperatures rise to a high of 100 degrees with a heat index of 106, forecasters said. A heat index combines relative humidity with air temperature to more accurately measure how hot outside will feel to your body.

Be careful if you plan to spend time outside. Schedule activities for the cooler parts of the day, drink plenty of fluids and wear loose-fitting and light clothing to avoid heat-related illnesses.

Skies will be partly cloudy at night and temperatures will stay above a low of 76 degrees, forecasters said.

The weekend will be dry and hot, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot with a high near 101 and a heat index as high as 106. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 77.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot with a high near 100. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 78.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot with a high near 101. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 78.

Monday: Sunny and hot with a high near 101. Mostly clear at night with a low around 78.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 99. Partly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 77.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 96.