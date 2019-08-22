Committed to the quality of its products, H-E-B is voluntarily issued a recall in select stores for half-gallon strawberry Creamy Creations ice cream for potential metal from processing equipment which was found during routine product inspection.

The voluntary recall impacts H-E-B- Select Ingredients Creamy Creations Strawberry Ice Cream with a UPC of 4122034602 and a sell by date of march 12, 2020.

To date, there have been no injuries or reports from customers.

The affected products were distributed in certain H-E-B stores. Customers can find a complete list of impacted stores at www.heb.com/newsroom.

This recall notice DOES NOT impact Central Market, Houston or Mexico. All product related to this recall has been removed from store shelves.

Customers who purchased the product can return it to the store for a full refund. Customers with any questions or concerns may contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Central Standard Time.