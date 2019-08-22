All eastbound lanes of Texas 71 in Southeast Austin have been shut down after a crash involving an 18-wheeler, Austin police said.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Texas 71, which is near U.S. 183 just outside Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, around 7:15 a.m.

Police have asked the drivers avoid the area while officers try to the clear the road.

Collision involving an 18-wheeler 1500 E SH 71 EB. All of EB 71 currently shutdown. Please avoid the area as we try to clear the roadway. WC2#atxtraffic

— Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police)August 22, 2019