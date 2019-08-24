Sherman Police

Burglary of a habitation — Officers responded Aug. 17 to the report of a burglary in progress in the 2300 block of Norwood Street. The homeowners stated they had arrived at their residence and found a white male leaving their home and getting into an unfamiliar vehicle in their driveway. The suspect drove off and the homeowners observed their front door had been forced open and several items had been taken from the home. A report was taken for burglary of a habitation.

Driving while intoxicated with child under 15 — Dispatch received a call Aug. 17 in reference to an intoxicated driver in the 3100 block of North US Highway 75. The caller stated a vehicle was swerving into oncoming traffic and had stopped several times in the middle of the road. Officers were dispatched and located the vehicle. The male driver was found to be intoxicated with his 10-year-old son in the vehicle. The driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated with a minor and abandoning, endangering child, criminal negligence.

Burglary of a habitation — An officer was dispatched Aug. 17 to the 100 block of West Moore in reference to a theft. The victim reported guns and other property were stolen. A report for burglary of a habitation was completed.

Theft of property — Officers were dispatched Aug. 17 to the 1000 block of South Walnut in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, they learned a variety of power tools had been stolen. A report was generated.

Harassment — A female complainant entered the police department lobby Aug. 17 to report her boyfriend was leaving harassing voice mails on her cell phone. Officers listened to the audio and determined the complainant was being harassed by the ex. A report for harassment was generated.

Resisting arrest/assault public — Officers conducted a warrant service Aug. 17 in the 2100 block of Texoma Parkway. The suspect resisted arrest and fought with officers. A K-9 officer assisted with the apprehension and the suspect was taken into custody.

Theft of firearm — Officers responded Aug. 18 to the report of a vehicle burglary in the 700 block of Swan Ridge Road. Upon investigation, they learned a firearm and other items were stolen. A report for theft of firearm was completed.

Driving while intoxicated — An officer was dispatched Aug. 18 to the 200 block of South US Highway 75 in reference to a possible intoxicated driver traveling north. The officer located the vehicle and performed a traffic stop. During the investigation that followed, it was learned the male driver had two or more previous convictions for driving while intoxicated. The driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated 3rd or more and booked into the Grayson County Jail.

Theft of property — Officers responded Aug. 18 to the report of a theft in the 1400 block of North Woods. Their investigation revealed a theft had occurred and a report for theft of property was generated. The investigation is ongoing.

Theft of property — Officers were dispatched Aug. 18 to the 4100 block of Town Center in reference to a theft. They spoke with the caller who advised the suspect had stolen merchandise from the store. A report for theft was generated.

Driving while intoxicated — An officer conducted a traffic stop Aug. 18 in the 200 block of East College. The driver was found to be intoxicated and was arrested for driving while intoxicated.