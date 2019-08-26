A new grant recently announced by the Texas Workforce Commission is about to start helping students in Mission Consolidated Independent School District (CISD). In a partnership with South Texas College (STC), the district was awarded a Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grant in the amount of $206,584. STC partners with Mission CISD for dual credit Career Technical Education (CTE) courses in many areas of expertise. In this case, the grant will benefit the welding courses and programs offered at Mission High School and Veterans Memorial High School. These courses help prepare students for professional certifications to enter the workforce as welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers.

Much of the equipment is being used as a part of a renovation of the main welding program area at Mission High School. This area provides the main project site for students in the dual credit courses with STC. Other equipment is also being installed in support of welding programs at Veterans Memorial High School.

“We are so excited about this grant,” said Dr. Carol G. Perez, superintendent. “This is coming in at just the right moment to really impact our students as they strive for their futures. We were able to work it into the physical upgrades happening at the campus so installation can happen as efficiently as possible and our students will be able to start using it as soon as possible.”

District officials hope to have all the equipment and upgrades completed in the next 2-3 weeks.

Pictured officials during a recent check presentation by the Texas Workforce Commission. On the front row, from left to right are: Dr. Shirley A. Reed, South Texas College President; Commissioner Julian Alvarez III, Texas Workforce Commission; Dr. Carol G. Perez, Mission CISD superintendent; Emily Clodfelter, JET Program Manager, Texas Workforce Commission; Sonia Falcon, Lone Star National Bank, Workforce Solutions Board; David Passero, South Texas College. On on the second row are: Dr. Virginia Champion, South Texas College, Grant Development Director; Dolores Reyna, Mission CISD grant writer; Dr. Sharon Roberts, Mission CISD assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction. On the third row are: Paul R. Rodriguez, South Texas College, Board of Trustees Chairman; Sergio Peña, Mission CISD director of career and technical education; Gary Gurwitz, South Texas College, Board of Trustees.