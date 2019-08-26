More than 4,500 entering freshmen were the first to meet the newest member of the UTRGV family, the Vaquero mascot, who was introduced at the annual Vaquero Roundup this week.

The two-day event concluded in Edinburg on Friday, Aug. 23, with approximately 3,000 students, who will comprise the Class of 2023. The first day of Roundup kicked off in Brownsville with more than 1,000 students on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

Flanked by the UTRGV cheer squad and pep band, the mascot made a special appearance during a pep rally in the Fieldhouse. The mascot, who revved up the crowd with his smooth dance moves, will serve as a university ambassador and entertainer at campus and off-campus community events.

Vaquero Roundup is part of the UTRGV New Student Orientation experience. Both days offered new students a chance to explore the campus, meet faculty and fellow students, and attend a spirited pep rally to get them ready for a new chapter in their lives as Vaqueros.