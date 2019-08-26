SAN MARCOS

Housing panel hosts

'land banks' meeting

The San Marcos Workforce Housing Task Force will host a public meeting on land banks with Nick Hall, chairman of the Houston Land Bank, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Activity Center, 501 E. Hopkins St.

Land banks are a potential tool identified as a part of the Strategic Housing Action Plan to address housing challenges in San Marcos. A land bank allows for the transition of vacant or underutilized properties into housing for the community.

Hall will present and answer questions about this housing affordability tool. Hall’s history includes devising a strategy to transform Houston’s Land Assemblage Redevelopment Authority into the Houston Land Bank, making it a citywide authority in community revitalization with a mission to strategically acquire and develop vacant, abandoned and storm-damaged properties into productive use to catalyze transformative community development.

For information: sanmarcostx.gov/smtx4all.

BASTROP

Learn how to research

your family history

A free family-history seminar will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 140 Tahitian Drive.

The seminar will feature guests speakers and cover setting up a free online account; utilizing database websites; discovering family history, stories and secrets; using DNA data in genealogical research; and writing family stories.

To register, visit bit.ly/2TGWXyp.

AUSTIN

ACC, IBM to launch

apprenticeship program

Austin Community College and information technology partner IBM have announced a new apprenticeship program in Central Texas for students seeking careers in IT.

The program, funded by a $1.5 million U.S. Department of Labor grant, aims to train 350 apprentices at IBM over the next four years. ACC is one of four community colleges awarded funds through the grant. IBM is contributing $4.5 million statewide in matching funds.

WEST AUSTIN

Speaker to discuss

the 'Successful Student'

Westlake High School will present speaker Becky Fliss as part of its speaker series from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Westbank Community Library, 1309 Westbank Drive.

Fliss will present “The Successful Student: Organized, Accountable, and Self-Aware.” The speaker series focuses on topics including study skills, managing stress and anxiety and tools for healthy parent/child relationships.

ROUND ROCK

Saber Academy hosts

‘Star Wars’ screening

The Lone Star Saber Academy and Round Rock Ranch will host a screening of “Star Wars: A New Hope” at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Sundrop Park, 1100 Sundrop Place.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. with a lightsaber demonstration and teaching by the academy. Participants for the saber class must be ages 6 and older and sign a liability form.

A “Star Wars” short fan film “Jedi Disturbance” will start at 7:30 p.m. and the screening of “Star Wars: A New Hope” will begin at 7:45 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket and snacks. Popcorn and drinks will be provided by Round Rock Ranch.

For information: facebook.com/lonestarsaberacademy.

American-Statesman staff