A Texas Department of Public Safety program that has resulted in more than 1.4 million drivers being fined and having their licenses suspended will expire on Sunday, clearing the slate for drivers punished under the program.

The Driver Responsibility Program, which began in 2003 as a means for assessing fees on drivers based upon traffic offenses, was repealed by the Texas Legislature earlier this year.

On Sept. 1, all outstanding charges and suspensions related to the program will be waived, and no more will be levied.

"Earlier this summer, all individuals in the DRP program were sent letters notifying them of the status of the program and what steps they may need to take regarding their additional, non-DRP related fines or suspensions." DPS officials said in a statement Tuesday.

Those with suspensions or fines unrelated to the program are still on the hook. Drivers can check their eligibility status by visiting texas.gov and searching for "driver license eligibility" in the search bar. They will need to provide a driver's license/ID number, date of birth, and the last four digits of their social security number.

More information is available at dps.texas.gov/DriverLicense/FAQs/drpIndex.htm.